Journey add 40 more dates to mammoth Final Frontier tour

Bickering AOR kings Journey have added another lengthy run of shows to their current Final Frontier tour. The stretch of 40 new dates begins on September 12 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA., and wraps up at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA., on November 28.

The new schedule is in addition to a run of 28 previously announced shows that kick off on Thursday this week at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, FL.

Artist presale tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, May 13) at 12pm local time using the code FRONTIER, while the general sale begins at 10am on Friday.

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As has become the norm with Journey, the period between the band's last show in April and this week's resumption of activities has been marked by confusion, with frontman Arnel Pineda posting a cryptic message to fans after Journey's show at Stagecoach Festival in California was cancelled due to dangerously high winds, leaving fans uncertain about his position in the band and his future plans.

Pineda reportedly tried to leave the band twice ahead of the tour, but guitarist and band lynchpin Neal Schon has denied knowledge of Pineda's concerns.

Full dates below.

Journey: Final Frontier tour 2026

May 15: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL

May 16: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

May 18: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

May 20: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

May 21: First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

May 23: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

May 27: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA

May 28: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

May 30: Food City Center, Knoxville, TN

May 31: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA

Jun 03: Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA

Jun 04: Berglund Center Coliseum, Roanoke, VA

Jun 06: DCU Center, Worcester, MA

Jun 07: SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

Jun 10: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Jun 11: PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Jun 13: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH

Jun 14: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Jun 17: Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Jun 18: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

Jun 20: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Jun 21: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

Jun 24: Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline, IL

Jun 25: Great Southern Bank Arena, Springfield, MO

Jun 27: Cadence Bank Arena, Tupelo, MS

Jun 28: Cajundome, Lafayette, LA

Jul 01: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, TX

Jul 02: Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX

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Sep 12: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA

Sep 14: San Diego Pechanga Arena, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center, AZ

Sep 17: Stockton Adventist Health Arena, CA

Sep 19: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Sep 21: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Sep 24: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Sep 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 27: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Sep 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Oct 02: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Oct 04: St. Paul Grand Casino Arena, MN

Oct 05: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 08: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 10: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 12: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 13: Birmingham Legacy Arena at the BJCC, AL

Oct 16: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL

Oct 17: Orlando Kia Center, FL

Oct 19: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 22: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Oct 24: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Oct 25: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 28: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Oct 29: Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion, RI

Nov 02: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 04: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 06: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, PA

Nov 07: Uniondale Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, NY

Nov 10: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 12: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Nov 14: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Nov 16: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Nov 18: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 20: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 22: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 24: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 27: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Nov 28: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Find Journey tickets.