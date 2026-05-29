Rising classic rockers Greta Van Fleet have released a new single. The new song's arrival comes after a flurry of social media activity, during which the band managed to convince some fans they had broken up before confirming that they actually hadn't.

All of which brings us to the strutting Play Your Games, a song that will delight those who love the band for their sonic resemblance to Led Zeppelin, and yet dismay those who claim not to like the band for the same reason.

"The flagship of that song is irreverence,” says guitarist Jake Kiszka, enigmatically. "It’s this beautiful nature of seizing a moment."

Latest Videos From Louder

Play Your Games was recorded in Tennessee with producer Mike Elizondo, a protégé of rap mogul Dr Dre, who has also worked with the likes of Eminem, Fiona Apple, Turnstile, Sheryl Crow, Linkin Park, Carrie Underwood, Mastodon, Ry Cooder and Twenty One Pilots.

Meanwhile, the video for the song was directed by Nikola Crnobrnja from Moonbase, a Canadian digital agency whose clients include hip hop stars A$AP Rocky, Drake and Lil Wayne. The company also worked on last year's rebranding of Motown Records.

News of Play Your Games' release comes just two days after Greta Van Fleet completed an intimate, sold-out show at New York City's 575-capacity Bowery Ballroom. The show, which was the band's first since they played at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, CT, in September 2024, saw the band perform a 12-song set that ended with two new songs: Tear It Down and Play Your Games.

Greta Van Fleet have not yet announced any touring plans, nor any details of an album to follow up 2023's Starcatcher.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other GVF-related news, Gretna Van Fleet, the Michigan woman who inspired the band’s name, died earlier this month at the age of 95. She had been living at a senior facility in Frankenmuth, MI, the same town where the band formed in 2012.