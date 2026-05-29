"The flagship of the song is irreverence. It's this beautiful nature of seizing a moment." Greta Van Fleet launch video for strutting new single Play Your Games
Greta Van Fleet premiered Play Your Games at a low-key show in New York City this week
Rising classic rockers Greta Van Fleet have released a new single. The new song's arrival comes after a flurry of social media activity, during which the band managed to convince some fans they had broken up before confirming that they actually hadn't.
All of which brings us to the strutting Play Your Games, a song that will delight those who love the band for their sonic resemblance to Led Zeppelin, and yet dismay those who claim not to like the band for the same reason.
"The flagship of that song is irreverence,” says guitarist Jake Kiszka, enigmatically. "It’s this beautiful nature of seizing a moment."
Play Your Games was recorded in Tennessee with producer Mike Elizondo, a protégé of rap mogul Dr Dre, who has also worked with the likes of Eminem, Fiona Apple, Turnstile, Sheryl Crow, Linkin Park, Carrie Underwood, Mastodon, Ry Cooder and Twenty One Pilots.
Meanwhile, the video for the song was directed by Nikola Crnobrnja from Moonbase, a Canadian digital agency whose clients include hip hop stars A$AP Rocky, Drake and Lil Wayne. The company also worked on last year's rebranding of Motown Records.
News of Play Your Games' release comes just two days after Greta Van Fleet completed an intimate, sold-out show at New York City's 575-capacity Bowery Ballroom. The show, which was the band's first since they played at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, CT, in September 2024, saw the band perform a 12-song set that ended with two new songs: Tear It Down and Play Your Games.
Greta Van Fleet have not yet announced any touring plans, nor any details of an album to follow up 2023's Starcatcher.
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In other GVF-related news, Gretna Van Fleet, the Michigan woman who inspired the band’s name, died earlier this month at the age of 95. She had been living at a senior facility in Frankenmuth, MI, the same town where the band formed in 2012.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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