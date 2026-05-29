"I am not ashamed to ask for help, as we desperately need it." The founder of one of the UK's greatest thrash metal bands has set up a Gofundme to help he and his family deal with some mounting debt

Ol Drake, leader of UK thrash metal veterans Evile, has revealed that he's been forced to set up a Gofundme after a career in music has left him with mounting debt. Ol formed Evile with his brother Matt and some friends in Huddersfield in 2004, intially serving as the band's lead guitarist before also taking over as their frontman from 2020 onwards after Matt left the band.

Releasing their critically acclaimed debut album Enter The Grave in 2007, Evile were widely credited with helping push a new wave of thrash metal in the 2000s, often seen as England's answer to the likes of Municipal Waste and Toxic Holocaust.

However, as so many other metal musicians have discovered through the years, keeping Evile going and maintaining a regular source of income has proven incredibly challenging, leaving one of the UK's most respected modern metal guitarists in a vulnerable position.

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"Over the years I would often sell everything I own to fund my existence and maintain momentum with my band, but with this, over time, also came debt," he explains on his Gofundme page. "Being in an active, touring band is a surprisingly expensive endeavour, and it is difficult to find a steady, well-paying job that will let you tour five months out of the year and come back to employment.

"I have been streaming guitar on Twitch over the years to try and help chip away at the debt I accumulated through music, but the cost of living makes this a difficult endeavour I work full-time now and the band at most is a hobby, but even with a salary, we still struggle to provide for our kids with the debt looming over us.

He adds that he takes "full responsibility for having chosen the path I chose", but stresses that he is "not ashamed to ask for help, as we desperately need it. Any funds raised will be used to pay off debt, and allow us to finally be able to improve our current living conditions, mainly for our kids.

"This is not a sob story or call for attention," he concludes, "but a request for help. Anything that anyone can give would be greatly appreciated."

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If you've ever banged your head at an Ol Drake riff and would like to help him out, head over to his Gofundme link to donate.