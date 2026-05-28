"Please experience the increasingly mysterious glow of Pink." Japanese noise legends Boris announce UK and European tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Pink album
Boris are coming back to the UK and Europe to shake some venue foundations
Tokyo noise rock legends Boris have announced their first UK and European tour dates for three years.
The trio's 'Do You Remember Pink Days?' tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed ninth studio album Pink, originally released in 2005 on Diwphalanx Records in Japan and subsequently given a 2006 release in the UK, Europe and US by Southern Lord.
Speaking of the tour, Boris say, "PINK - a mystery even to ourselves. This magic still leads us on a journey, even after 20 years. Our first trip to Europe & the UK in three years. Whether you remember those days or not, please experience the increasingly mysterious glow of pink. The three of us will move you with our physical expression that will shake the very space."
Tickets for the UK and European shows will go on sale at 9am BST / 10am CEST tomorrow, May 29.
Boris - Do You Remember Pink Days? UK and European dates
Oct 03: Verona Colorificio Kroen, Italy
Oct 04: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Oct 06: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia
Oct 07: Vienna Arena, Austria
Oct 10: Bristol STRANGE BREW, UK
Oct 11: Newcastle Digital, UK
Oct 12: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK
Oct 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Oct 14: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Oct 15: London Electric Brixton, UK
Oct 16: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Oct 18: Luik, BE - Desertfest Belgium
Oct 20: Paris Petit Bain, France
Oct 21: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Oct 23: Madrid Mon, Spain
Oct 24: Barcelona La Nau, Spain
Oct 25: Toulouse Le Rex, France
Oct 27: AarauKiff, Switzerland
Oct 28: Cologne Helios37, Germany
Oct 29: Osnabrück Bastard Club, Germany
Oct 30: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Oct 31: Krakow Hype Park, Poland
Nov 01: Warsaw Niebo, Poland
Nov 03: Riga Vagonu Hall, Latvia
Nov 04: Helsinki Kult, Finland
Nov 06: Stockholm Hus 7, Sweden
Nov 07: Malmö Plan B, Sweden
Nov 08: Oslo Parkteatret, Noway
Nov 10: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Nov 11: Hamburg Bhf Pauli, Germany
Nov 12: Utrecht De Helling, Holland
Nov 13: Bochum Bhf Langendreer, Germany
Nov 14: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany
Nov 15: Brno Kabinet MUZ, Czechia
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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