"Please experience the increasingly mysterious glow of Pink." Japanese noise legends Boris announce UK and European tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Pink album

Tokyo noise rock legends Boris have announced their first UK and European tour dates for three years.



The trio's 'Do You Remember Pink Days?' tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed ninth studio album Pink, originally released in 2005 on Diwphalanx Records in Japan and subsequently given a 2006 release in the UK, Europe and US by Southern Lord.

Speaking of the tour, Boris say, "PINK - a mystery even to ourselves. This magic still leads us on a journey, even after 20 years. Our first trip to Europe & the UK in three years. Whether you remember those days or not, please experience the increasingly mysterious glow of pink. The three of us will move you with our physical expression that will shake the very space."



Tickets for the UK and European shows will go on sale at 9am BST / 10am CEST tomorrow, May 29.

Oct 03: Verona Colorificio Kroen, Italy

Oct 04: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Oct 06: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia

Oct 07: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 10: Bristol STRANGE BREW, UK

Oct 11: Newcastle Digital, UK

Oct 12: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

Oct 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Oct 14: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Oct 15: London Electric Brixton, UK

Oct 16: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Oct 18: Luik, BE - Desertfest Belgium

Oct 20: Paris Petit Bain, France

Oct 21: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Oct 23: Madrid Mon, Spain

Oct 24: Barcelona La Nau, Spain

Oct 25: Toulouse Le Rex, France

Oct 27: AarauKiff, Switzerland

Oct 28: Cologne Helios37, Germany

Oct 29: Osnabrück Bastard Club, Germany

Oct 30: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Oct 31: Krakow Hype Park, Poland



Nov 01: Warsaw Niebo, Poland

Nov 03: Riga Vagonu Hall, Latvia

Nov 04: Helsinki Kult, Finland

Nov 06: Stockholm Hus 7, Sweden

Nov 07: Malmö Plan B, Sweden

Nov 08: Oslo Parkteatret, Noway

Nov 10: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Nov 11: Hamburg Bhf Pauli, Germany

Nov 12: Utrecht De Helling, Holland

Nov 13: Bochum Bhf Langendreer, Germany

Nov 14: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany

Nov 15: Brno Kabinet MUZ, Czechia

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