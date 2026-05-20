Yes share more new music from upcoming album Aurora, with animated video for the lively Turnaround Situation

Yes have shared a new animated video for their latest single, the lively Turnaround Situation. It's taken from the band's upcoming twenty-fourth studio album, Aurora, which the band will release through InsideOut Music/Sony Music on June 12.

“Turnaround Situation came from realising that every time I ignored my conscience, life seemed to fall apart in one way or another," explains singer Jon Davison, who wrote the song. "I’ve taken the wrong road before. Most people have. There’s always a temporary thrill in it, but eventually it catches up with you.

"Writing this song was part confession, part redemption. Ultimately, the song is meant to capture that feeling of finally being at peace with yourself — when, by choosing the high road, you stop fighting what you know deep down is right. The strange thing is, the right road is usually the harder one. It demands more from you. But in the end, it gives something back too: clarity, self-respect, and a kind of inner freedom. I think that’s what everyone’s really chasing underneath it all.”

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The new video has been created by Matt Hutchings, who also made the video for Aurora, which you can watch here.

"Making this record was joyful, a chance to play, explore and give everything to the music," adds guitarist and longest-serving band member, Steve Howe. "It's always been about collaboration, somebody can write a song, but until everybody puts their contribution in it, it isn't really a Yes song. We’re not trying to echo the past; we’re carrying the spirit of Yes forward and turning it into something new."

Yes also recently announced that they had rescheduled their postponed UK Fragile tour to May 2027.

Aurora will be available as a limited deluxe 180g light green 2LP+2CD+Blu-ray artbook and poster, as well as a limited deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray artbook, both featuring artwork by Roger Dean and Freya Dean, as well as a bonus disc of instrumentals, and a Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound and 24bit stereo mixes (by Curtis Schwartz). The album is also available as a gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet, Special Edition CD Digipak and as a digital album.

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Pre-order Aurora.