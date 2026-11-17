When Dolly Parton died in August at the age of 80, after a brief battle with cancer, it marked the end of a phenomenal six-decade ride through popular culture.

In the months since, thousands of words and column inches have been devoted to celebrating her legacy, and we thought it would be more fitting to honour Dolly and her contribution to all genres of music by examining her songwriting.

“Without a doubt, songwriting is my greatest source of joy,” she told this writer in 2014. She went even further, saying that if she was forced to choose just one thing she could do in show business, it would be writing songs. “To me, it’s like putting something in the world today that wasn’t there yesterday that will still be there tomorrow. That’s my favourite thing I do.”

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That was saying a lot, considering all the roles Dolly successfully played over her career – country singer, author, actress, entrepreneur, producer, philanthropist, icon. But nothing revealed her character as clearly as her songs. Here, we’ve chosen 10 of the best to illuminate her rags-to-riches, holler-to-Hollywood story.

And if I might add to the worldwide chorus of admiration that’s been growing since she left us, the three interviews I did with Dolly over the years felt unlike any of the artist interviews I’ve ever done. The conversations were funny and candid, deep and real. She had an inner light and the gift of making you feel seen and important. I think that’s why her passing has felt so personal to so many.

In Nashville, where I live, she was royalty, a North Star for all singers and songwriters. Days after she passed, the city came together, in a rare bipartisan vote, to rename our airport Dolly Parton International. For one who gave so many the wings to dream, I think she would’ve loved that.

Coat Of Many Colours (1971)

At the turn of the 20th century, country music was born in the hills and hollers of the American South, out of a mix of blues, gospel and folk. Dolly’s songs almost always have those three elements: the cry of the heart, the sense of morality and the storytelling.

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This one, her personal favourite from a vast catalogue of over 3,000 songs, unfolds like a foundational text. It’s a true story from her childhood about a coat her mother made for her from colourful rags (with a nod to a Biblical tale about Joseph). After being mocked by her classmates for wearing it, Dolly realises that the “love in every stitch” of the coat makes her richer than all the money in the world.

“Telling a story is my favourite style of writing,” she told me. “I can write a big, long story song like this much easier than I can the more commercial, typical songs.” She performed it at every show, and later expanded it into a children’s book and a TV movie.

My Tennessee Mountain Home (1973)

Dolly was born in a one-room cabin in Locust Ridge, Tennessee. This bucolic ode with its ‘glowing fireflies’ and ‘honeysuckle vines’ is more than just a letter home: it’s an identity card. The ripple of her voice carries us back to the people who shaped her.

“My main influences as singers and as writers were in my family,” she said. “My grandfather was a minister, but he wrote the most beautiful songs. All my uncles wrote, my mother wrote, both of my grandmas wrote. I got to hear all these songs handed down.”

When she arrived in Nashville in 1964, the day after graduating high school, she was already fully formed and confident: “I came here as my own writer and to be my own singer.”

In a city that often bends artists, especially female ones, to fit into current trends, Dolly stayed true to her mountain roots, slowly building up an empire. “I’m proud of my humble beginnings,” she said, “and the fact that dreams can come true for simple, ordinary people.”

Down From Dover (1970)

Dolly’s songwriting antennae were tuned into everything, from the sound of a bird singing to her mother snapping green beans in the kitchen. The smallest thing could inspire her. One day in 1969, she looked out of the window of her tour bus. “This cloud went across the sun and swept a shadow across this field I was looking out at,” she said. “It wasn’t clover, but it rhymed with Dover, and we were in Dover. I sang to myself, ‘Time is running out for me, and I wish that he would hurry down from Dover.’”

From there, she spun a tragic tale of a teenage pregnancy that ends with a stillborn baby, and the girl being spurned by her lover and family. If you don’t know this period of Dolly’s work – what she called her “sadass songs” - you’re missing out on how deep and dark she could get. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say songs like this, Daddy Come And Get Me and The Bridge reflected the plights and mistreatment of women in America at the time. “Those songs may go against my image, but they don’t go against who I am,” she said.

Jolene (1974)

On her first day in Nashville, Dolly met Carl Dean outside a laundromat. They started dating and married two years later. They’d been together for almost 59 years when Dean died in 2025. “My husband’s one of those people who gets sweet crushes,” Dolly told me. “He had his girl at the bank that he liked - a redhead. I’d always know when he’d go to the bank, and I’d kid him: ‘I know we ain’t got that much money. What are you doing hanging out at the bank?’”

For the song, Dolly imagined the teller as a homewrecker. But what to call her? When she was touring with Porter Wagoner, they used to sit on stage after their shows and sign autographs. One night, they met a pretty redheaded girl named Jolene. Dolly told her she was going to write a song with her name. “I thought maybe through the years I might hear from her, but I never did,” she said. “On stage I used to say, ‘Here’s a story about this little redhead girl that was trying to steal my husband. Years went by, and now I wish to hell she had!’”

Jolene has been covered by over 300 artists, including The White Stripes and Beyoncé.

Dolly Parton onstage with Porter Wagoner (Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

I Will Always Love You (1974)

Dolly’s first big break came in 1967, courtesy of Porter Wagoner. The quiffed Opry star made her his duet partner, with a string of hits over the next seven years. But Parton said they were like “oil and water, bashing heads constantly”. And she had bigger things in mind. “I had a vision of where I wanted to go,” she said. Wagoner threatened to sue if she left. “He wouldn’t listen to nothing because he was so angry and spiteful,” she said. “So I thought, ‘The only way I’m going to be able to express it is to write it.’ Everybody can understand a song.”

A back-to-back No 1 with Jolene, the towering ballad launched Dolly as a solo artist. The year after, Elvis Presley wanted to cover it. His manager, Colonel Tom Parker, demanded half Dolly’s publishing for the privilege. “I said, ‘No way in hell. I don’t give my publishing to nobody.’ I had just started my own publishing company, and I wrote this song by myself. It was so special to me. I told them, ‘If Elvis loves the song and the song is that good then he’ll record it anyway. And if he don’t, well just say I’m flattered with the thought.’”

Dolly was only 27 and all of her friends in the business were pressuring her, saying she was crazy to turn down the King. She stood firm, which she said turned out to be the “smartest decision of her career” because that song, thanks to Whitney Houston’s cover in The Bodyguard, “earned me more than all my other songs combined”.

Here You Come Again (1977)

The only song here she didn’t write (it’s by Brill Building legends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil), but important as it marked the moment when she expanded beyond Nashville. Discussing this crossover, Dolly put it in the context of career longevity. “Who can ever predict who’s going to last? In my case, I’ve been around a long time because I’ve never let my business slip. And I’ve never lost motivation or desire to try new things. You’ve got to stay in the mainstream, know what’s going on. If you’ve got a gift, you’re gonna always have that gift. So just find new ways to place and market it.”

The Grammy-nominated song was a No.3 pop hit (and No.1 country), and opened the doors for forays into everything from musical theatre to rock.

Bygones (2024)

In 2022, when she was named as an inductee to the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly demurred, saying she was “flattered” but “didn’t feel that she had earned that right”. Most country artists might’ve left it at that. Instead, she made a full-on rock album to prove her mettle – and metal.

On Rockstar’s mix of classics and originals, she duets with Stevie Nicks, Steve Perry, Joan Jett and, on this standout track, Rob Halford (with Nikki Sixx and John 5). You can imagine this in an acoustic setting, but it comes to fist-pumping life with churning guitars, a driving beat and two unlikely voices in tandem.

Halford told NME, “As soon as I heard the demo, I was all in. She knew what she was doing to offer that piece of music, because it’s not just Rob, it’s Rob from Priest. This is Priest with Dolly Parton.”

Dolly Parton and Rob Halford at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage)

9 To 5 (1980)

Dolly was constantly looking for new challenges. So when the offer came to star in a movie about secretaries taking revenge on their sexist boss, she said yes, as long as she could write the theme song. On set, she was a keen observer, watching and translating the action and dialogue into verse and chorus. Without her guitar handy, she started humming and tapping her long acrylic fingernails on a desk.

“They sounded like a typewriter,” Dolly said. “I’d play my little fingers, then back at the hotel at night, write down the words and get my guitar.”

Beneath the tune’s good cheer, the lyric was an angry complaint, expressing frustrations about inequities and injustices in the workplace. It still resonates today. Though Dolly was asked many times over the years if she considered herself a feminist, she always said no. Her aim was higher than political movements. It was about making the world a better place through practical, everyday kindness and understanding.

Nevertheless, this monster hit became a feminist anthem, and in 1983, the National Association Of Working Women renamed the organisation 9to5.

Travelin’ Thru (2005)

It was written for the movie Transamerica, about a trans woman’s road trip with her long-lost son. You could count on one hand the country artists who would’ve accepted this assignment. But Dolly had both a relative and a long-time chauffeur who were transgender. As a champion of equal rights (and a gay icon), her activism and attitude was laced through her work without her ever waving a banner or getting preachy about it.

“I completely relate to anybody who’s not allowed to be themselves and to be all they feel they can be,” Dolly wrote in Songteller. “I know gay people who are not accepted and have to live in the shadows.”

The song was nominated for an Academy Award. When she lost to Three 6 Mafia’s It’s Hard Out Here For A Pimp, she said, “They’re Tennessee guys from Memphis, so that was fine, and it’s hard out here for a country singer, too.”

Wildflowers (1987)

‘When a flower grows wild it can always survive, wildflowers don’t care where they grow…’ Is there a more poetic metaphor for Dolly’s life and career than this? A sweet song of non-conformity that sounds like it could’ve been plucked from the Appalachian Mountains a century ago, Dolly wrote it for Trio, the supergroup album she made with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

“It talks about leaving home, going out into the world to seek my fortune,” she said. But behind the wanderlust, there’s still the ache and longing to stay connected to where she came from. Exquisite and beautiful.