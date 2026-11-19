John Corabi was picked from The Scream to replace Vince Neil as the frontman with Mötley Crüe in 1992, and he recorded one album with them before Neil’s return. He has also sung for Union, Ratt, Brides Of Destruction and, most recently, the Dead Daisies (over two spells).

The European leg of Corabi's New Day tour kicks off in Finland today.

You’re about to play some gigs as John Corabi & Friends. Who are the friends?

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My guitar player is Jeremy Asbrock who has played with Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley. [Bassist] Michael Devin was with me in the Daisies and also played with Whitesnake. On guitar and keyboards I’ve got Paul Taylor from Winger. Last but very much not least, Tesla’s Troy Lucketta is the drummer.

What type of shows are they?

It’s all very informal. I like to have fun. I’ve done maybe nineteen records now, and we cover my entire career. I like to talk to the audience and fool around a little bit. Having said that, we played some UK shows earlier this year and while the show is loose the band has become a very well-oiled machine.

Presumably the self-titled album you made with Mötley Crüe is a big part of it all?

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I do a couple of those, but historically Mötley has always tuned the guitars a step down, so I have to sing them a half-step higher than the record to make them work.

How do you look back on those four years? Is there anything you’d do differently?

My old self would tell my younger self: “It’s called the music business.” I fully understand why they brought Vince back. But I viewed those guys as friends and I thought they would never do that to me. People around me said they were talking to him, and my reaction was: “Yeah, whatever.” But of course that’s what happened.

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Classic Rock praised your solo album, New Day, which came out in April, for drawing on your influences – everything from blues rock to psychedelic pop-rock and gospel – but without aping them.

I’m a sixty-seven-year-old man that grew up in the seventies. Music’s greatest ever era was from when The Beatles did Rubber Soul [1965] to the year 1980. I loved that there were no categories. I would go to see Black Sabbath on Monday, Grand Funk on Tuesday, James Taylor or Jim Croce on Wednesday and Yes or Jethro Tull on Thursday.

That’s quite a week.

[Laughing] Yeah. But with New Day I wanted to make an old-fashioned record, without worrying about categories.

Having recently left The Dead Daisies – again – you should have more time on your hands to make a follow-up.

Yeah. I’m very much focused on John Corabi & Friends, and I’m working on what could be a couple of follow-ups.

The Daisies are a somewhat odd band in that members often leave and return. Could you see yourself going back?

No. I’m done with that band. This is my route now, this is my path.

What about the rumours of you joining Quiet Riot?

Nope [guffaws]. And I’m not going back to Mötley Crüe either.

The New Day tour begins in Finland tonight. The UK leg kicks off at the WinterStorm Festival in Scotland on November 26. For dates and tickets, visit the John Corabi website.