Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has shares his delight at being given the opportunity to induct his childhood hero and "big inspiration" Phil Collins into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Barker spoke about his experience at the RRHOF ceremony, during an appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, November 24.



"I was a huge Phil Collins fan," Barker tells Kimmel. "My mom introduced me to him when I was really young - four, five, six years-old - and I would always watch him on VH1, MTV. I had this little vinyl record you could tear out of Modern Drummer magazine, and I played it so much it wouldn't even play anymore. So it was huge for me."

Barker says that he was "sick as a dog" in the days leading up to the ceremony, but there was "no way" he was ever going to withdraw from the event, which took place in Los Angeles on November 14, which just happened to be the drummer's 51st birthday.

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"I don't do speeches," he admits, "this is all new for me, but he's such a big inspiration to me. I'm like, absolutely I'm spending my birthday inducting Phil Collins into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! So I start and people are so hyped on Phil Collins - people love Phil Collins - that I got about a minute through my speech and everyone has a standing ovation. It was special."



Following his speech, Barker had the opportunity to pay further tribute to the former Genesis drummer turned solo star, with a live performance of Collins' 1981 single In The Air Tonight featuring vocals from British actress and singer/songwriter Cynthia Erivio, which Jimmy Kimmel described as "absolutely electrifying" and "the best performance of the night."

Asked if Phil Collins approved of the performance, Barker replies, "I looked over at the end and it was double thumbs up and he was staring at me. I was so happy.



"I think there was something incredibly empowering to honor someone that I was so inspired by," he adds. "I felt like I had like superpowers."

Barker also reveals that, after the event, Collins sent him an email to express his appreciation.



"He was like, 'I loved your performance, it meant so much to me, and we should do something together," the 51-year-old drummer reveals.

Watch the interview in full below.

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The music industry's biggest and most storied annual event also saw Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan and Rick Rubin inducted into the much-discussed institution.