"Who the f** just threw a phone at my f***in' head?" Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes suffers mild concussion after being stuck by object thrown from crowd
Can we please just stop throwing stuff at musicians?
Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has taken to social media to reassure fans that he's OK after being struck in the head by a mobile phone thrown by an audience member.
The incident took place during a show at the 22,000-capacity Enterprise Centre in St Louis, MO, on Monday night. Footage of the incident (below) shows Sykes crouched at the front of the stage before being hit by an object.
"Who the fuck just threw a phone at my fuckin' head?" asks Sykes, after picking up the offending projectile. "You fuckin' tosser."
Bring Me The Horizon finished their show but cut the song YOUtopia from their set, and Sykes didn't complete his usual crowdwalk during Drown.
"Alright, everyone," says Sykes. "Just wanted to let you know I’m all good. The phone to the head definitely smarted, and I ended up with a mild concussion, but the swelling’s gone down a decent amount already.
"Last night I was struggling a bit on stage afterwards because singing was putting a lot of pressure on the wound and making things feel a bit disorienting while performing, so I’m sorry on my part for what may have seemed like a half-hearted performance.
"Appreciate everyone checking in and worrying about me, though. Everything should be fine for tonight’s gig."
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Bring Me The Horizon are currently on tour in the US and begin a series of European festival dates next month, a run that includes a pair of shows at Manchester's B.E.C. Arena, where they'll play their 2006 debut album Count Your Blessings in full. A Canadian tour will follow in September. Full schedule below.
Sykes' injury comes days after rock icon Eric Clapton cut a show in Madrid, Spain, short after he was struck by a vinyl record thrown from the audience.
Bring Me The Horizon 2026 tour dates
May 12: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO
May 13: Saint Paul Grand Casino Arena, MN
May 15: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL
May 16: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2026, OH
Jun 06: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival 2026, Sweden
Jun 12: Hradec Králové Rock for People, Czechia
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 24: Oslo Tons Of Rock 2026, Norway
Jun 27: København Refshalevej 151, Denmark
Jul 10: Manchester Bowlers Exhibition Centre, UK
Jul 11: Manchester Bowlers Exhibition Centre, UK
Sep 20:Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC
Sep 23: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB
Sep 24: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB
Sep 26: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB
Sep 30: Quebec City Centre Vidéotron, QC
Oct 02: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON
Oct 03: Hamilton TD Coliseum, ON
Oct 06: London Canada Life Place, ON
Oct 08: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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