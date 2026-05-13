Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has backed an operation in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, to remove 1500 beagles from a breeding facility after it was ordered to stop selling dogs for medical research.

Butler and pop star Debbie Gibson attended the liberation of 500 dogs from the facility at Ridglan Farms, which has been accused of animal abuse and cruelty by campaigners.

"I've loved animals my entire life, and seeing these dogs finally get a chance at freedom and loving homes is deeply moving," says Butler. "This rescue represents compassion in action and a growing recognition that we can pursue better science without animal suffering."

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“I'm so honoured to be invited by Beagle Freedom Project to help shine a light on this rescue effort that represents a shift in consciousness," adds Gibson. "Although there is a long way to go for these docile, sentient beings, their entire world is about to change thanks to the tireless efforts of all of those who have been advocating for these beautiful beagles."

The rescue was led by the Center for a Humane Economy, an organisation for which Butler is a spokesperson. Other non-profits involved in the rescue include the Beagle Freedom Project (for which Gibson is a spokesperson), the Wisconsin Puppy Mill Project, the Dane County Humane Society and the Wisconsin Federated Humane Societies.

Last month, several hundred activists attempted to rescue the beagles from Ridglan Farms, but law enforcement used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets to stop them. 27 arrests were made.

"No credible evidence of animal abuse, cruelty, mistreatment or neglect at Ridglan Farms has ever been presented or substantiated," say the farm, who agreed to the release of the 1500 beagles as part of a deal to avoid prosecution on animal mistreatment charges.

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