"We are ready to give our audiences one last, loud, fun, and hopefully unforgettable night of rock and roll." L7 announce North American dates for their farewell tour, The Last Hurrah

L7 have announced the first set of dates for their farewell tour, billed as The Last Hurrah.

Originally signed to Californian punk label Epitaph, then to Seattle's iconic Sub Pop label, the Los Angeles quartet broke into mainstream consciousness with their third album, Bricks Are Heavy, featuring the singles Pretend We're Dead, Everglade and Monster, plus the self-explanatory Shitlist. The album peaked at number 24 in the UK.



L7 broke up in 2001, but re-emerged in 2014, and saw their career celebrated in the 2016 documentary L7: Pretend We're Dead.



This upcoming tour will be their last.

"When L7 decided to release a documentary in 2015, we thought maybe we would take one last victory lap around the sun by playing some shows," says vocalist/guitarist Donita Sparks. "Instead, that lap turned into eleven more years of touring, sweat, new music, and reconnecting with the fans who made this all possible in the first place.

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"Looking out into the crowd seeing longtime supporters rocking out next to a new generation of L7 fans has been the most powerful and humbling part of this chapter," she adds. "We are deeply grateful and ready to give our audiences one last, loud, fun, and hopefully unforgettable night of rock and roll."

Oct 09: Phoenix Walter Studio, AZ

Oct 12: Austin Emo's, TX

Oct 13: Dallas The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, TX

Oct 14: Houston House of Blues Houston, TX

Oct 16: Nashville Cannery Hall, TN

Oct 17: Atlanta Heaven at The Masquerade, GA

Oct 19: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

Oct 21: Washington DC The Howard Theatre

Oct 22: Philadelphia Brooklyn Bowl, PA

Oct 24: New York Knockdown Center,NY

Oct 26: Boston The Wilbur, MA

Oct 27: Cleveland Globe Iron, OH

Oct 31: Detroit St. Andrew's Hall, MI



Nov 01: Chicago The Vic Theatre, IL

Nov 03: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN

Nov 04: Kansas City Warehouse on Broadway, MO

Nov 06: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Nov 07: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Nov 10: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 11: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, Canada

Nov 13: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 14: Los AngelesThe Wiltern, CA

A press statement announcing the tour adds, "Fans around the world should stay tuned for more dates to announce in the coming months."