"Somehow I’m still here, and I’m still in one piece." The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon shares first new solo music in five years

The Gaslight Anthem's frontman Brian Fallon has shared his first new solo music in five years.

The 46-year-old New Jersey-born singer/songwriter has released two new songs, Not Bad For New Jersey and Better Before, both produced by Butch Walker, on his own Lesser Known Records label.

A press statement announcing the releases describes Better Before as "a tortured portrait of unraveling romance" while Not Bad For New Jersey is described as a "gloriously ragged homage to Fallon’s beloved home state and all the grit it instilled in him".



"Not Bad for New Jersey is my way of celebrating what I do and where I’m from," says Fallon. "I wrote that song looking back on my life the way you do after almost ending up in a crash – like, How did I make it through that? I really could’ve busted myself open somewhere along the way, but somehow I’m still here, and I’m still in one piece."

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Fallon's last solo album, 2021's Night Divine, was a collection of Christian hymns and spirituals.

The singer/songwriter will play a handful of intimate solo shows to celebrate the release of his new music, beginning on June 14 at the legendary Stone Pony club in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The dates are:



Jun 14: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NY

Jun 16: Nashville The Basement, TN

Jun 20: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

Jun 22: Chicago Reggies’ Rock Club, IL



In addition to these headline shows, on June 4 Fallon will join Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, Kenny Chesney, and more for Music America: The Songs That Shaped Us – Celebrating 250 Years of American Music, a one-off concert on the campus of Monmouth University, prior to the grand opening of the new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University on June 7.



The sold-out show will feature Fallon and his fellow artists performing landmark songs from American music history.