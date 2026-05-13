Bullet For My Valentine eyeing January 2027 release for long-awaited eighth album: “Once the machine starts, that’s it for 14, 18 months”

Bullet For My Valentine hope to release their long-awaited eighth album in January 2027.

In a new interview with Drum Dog, the Bridgend metalcore champions’ drummer Jason Bowld reveals the timeline for the follow-up to the band’s 2021 self-titled outing. He says that they are currently recording and hope to have it finished by June, after which they’ll release a long string of singles.

“I’ve just finished recording drums for it,” says Bowld (via The PRP). “And it’s gonna be finished probably by June. And then we’re looking to release it in January [2027]. We need to time it right and build up promo and have five singles, maybe, before it comes out – one every month – and build it up. ’Cause once the machine starts, that’s it for 14, 18 months. We’re off then. And it has to be set up right.”

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The update follows an interview that singer/guitarist and co-founder Matt Tuck gave to Rolling Stone Brasil last December, where he revealed that recording would commence in February 2026. He explained the five-year gap between albums by saying “a lot of things have come up very last minute”.

When asked what the new Bullet material will sound like, Tuck answered, “If I had to describe what the album feels like, it’s a cross between the last album, [2010’s] Fever and [2005 debut album] The Poison. It really feels like it’s a mash-up of all those really big moments for our band.”

Last May, the band cut short their Poisoned Ascendancy co-headlining tour with fellow metalcore heroes Trivium, which was initially promoted as a world tour set to last from January to December, after just four months and legs on two continents.

Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto and Corey Beaulieu blamed Tuck for the premature end via social media, and Bullet issued a counter-statement saying that they wanted to focus on writing new music. Despite this, Bullet went on to play further shows in Australia and Asia later that year.

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Lead guitarist Michael ‘Padge’ Paget elaborated on why the tour ended during an interview with TotalRock last June.

“Yeah, unfortunately, there’s just not enough time,” he said (via Blabbermouth). “We started writing the album back last year, demos and stuff, which is going really, really well.

“To finish writing now and record by the end of the year, due to us touring what we’ve done so far, and then this summer run, to continue writing and finish up all the demos, then record in the studio, then process it to get new music and the album out by next year, we just don’t have time. And time seems to be going so fast, so we just had to make our decision to focus on one thing or the other.”

Bullet have no live dates on their slate at time of publication. Watch Drum Dog’s full interview with Bowld below: