"To Carry The Weight might be one of the most gutwrenching songs that I’ve ever written." Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach on buried projects, ska records and how he once met the cast of Friends

“Oh boy, am I tired. My brain hasn’t woken up yet, let’s hope I do OK with these,” says an exhausted Jesse Leach. Having just kicked off a US tour with his band Killswitch Engage, Jesse is feeling the strain. This is a legend of metalcore, a man who’s done more than most to fly the flag for hardcore, metal and punk rock since KSE released their classic breakthrough album, Alive Or Just Breathing, in 2002.

But just because he’s an icon and he’s suffering from early tour fatigue, it doesn’t mean you’re going to go easy on him…

The Holy Diver cover is legendary at this point, but if Killswitch were to record a cover of a hardcore song, what song/band would it be?

rudgyrudge, Instagram

“Maybe Injustice System by Sick Of It All. It’s been done by Refused, but I’d like to bulk it up and make almost a death metal version of that song – that would be sick. It makes sense to the world we’re living through right now.”

In The Munsters, Herman was a Frankenstein’s Monster and his wife Lily was a vampire. So why was their son Eddie a werewolf?

Oliver Hynes, Facebook

“Because there was lies and deceit! Ha ha ha! Mr Munster was a very forgiving family man, that’s all I’m going to say! You know, my entire life, I’d never actually thought about that.”

Are there any of your other projects like Seamless or The Weapon that you’d like to revisit?

Jimi Dee, email

“Not Seamless. I’m glad for what it was, it helped me a lot. I look back on it and I wish I would have been able to sing a little better, it just wasn’t quite where I am now.

The Weapon I’m sad about. It was a band I was really proud of and could easily have done more with. But our schedule got super-busy after the pandemic, and to take time to practise while trying to write a new record for Killswitch and getting back on the road, I just felt like I was disappointing those guys. They really wanted to play a gig and we never did. [A Repugnant Turn Of Events] is a fun record; 15 minutes of just punky hardcore. Great!

The drummer [Andy Mass] ended up becoming a dad and we got busy. You know, that’s the first recordings ever that I dropped the F-bomb a few times! I’ve never done that before, but it felt appropriate for those songs.”

What exactly would Meat Loaf not do for love?

Zak Walter, Facebook

“I’m going to give you a serious answer, because I know his daughter, who’s married to Scott Ian from Anthrax. He would never betray his family. He was a very loyal father from what she tells me. So, I’ll give him props.”

Crunchy or creamy peanut butter?

805er_figueroa, Instagram

“I love crunchy. I grew up eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a staple in my household. We didn’t have a ton of money and it was just something I ate on that basis. I’m more of a banana peanut butter sandwich guy nowadays. On days out here on the road when the catering is less than good, and I’m just not feeling what’s there, I’ll default to that. We always have that on the bus.”

What was the hardest song for you to make with Killswitch Engage?

Camtones, Instagram

“That’s a tough one, there’s a lot. It Falls On Me [from 2016’s Incarnate], which is a little-known song. We’ve never played it live. It’s about spiritual heartbreak, not knowing what to believe in, wondering about my concept of God and salvation. Just questioning all of it. As with anyone who goes through tragedy, loss or heavy pain, it’s hard to know how to feel.

Lyrically it speaks on that. It was very painful to sing, there’s some really soft, quiet, sad vocals in that song. And then there’s just deathy, very harsh vocals too. It’s kind of an existential crisis. And I don’t think I’ve ever really talked about that song.”

Will there ever be a third Times Of Grace album? Emma Polly, Facebook

“It’s hard to say. I know we have an EP of songs that weren’t released sitting around, but the last conversation I had with Adam [Dutkiewicz, guitarist in both Killswitch and Times Of Grace], he doesn’t seem very interested in it currently. That could change. I hold out hope that we’ll be able to do something.

If anything, I’d just like to do some shows to play out the last record [2021’s Songs Of Loss And Separation], that just kind of came and went through the pandemic. I’m really proud of that record, it’s probably some of our best vocal work in our careers. To Carry The Weight might be one of the most gutwrenching songs that I’ve ever written. It’s about a friend who died by suicide. I think even just the performance I left on there, there’s tears all over that track, I’m proud of that one.”

Have there ever been any songs originally written for Times of Grace that ended up becoming Killswitch Engage songs, or vice versa?

Travnort, Instagram

“The only crossover that ever happened was when Adam wrote the song Prophets Of Treason that wasn’t initially supposed to be part of Killswitch. We were scrambling for songs because the demos we’d made weren’t quite cutting it. It’s a criminally underrated song, I wish it would’ve made the Atonement record. It’s epic, the solo is huge, but it was originally going to potentially be a Times Of Grace song. But I just wanted it to get attention so badly. It ended up on [Atonement II: B-Sides for Charity].”

What is the greatest ever ska album?

Martin Hack, email

“I mean, my answer immediately is Energy by Operation Ivy, but I know that purists will turn their nose up at that and say it’s not truly ska. It’s ska-punk. So ska-punk: Operation Ivy, hands down. It’s probably one of my favourite records of all time.

But just regular-ass ska? It’s hard, man! I’m a big Specials fan, but I don’t know if I love their entire records. I’m going to have to go for New York’s The Toasters and Skaboom! To me that’s a pretty flawless ska record; it’s not Jamaican ska, it’s third wave, but it’s still damn good.”

You’ve been at the forefront of mental health in the metal world and have been very open. Has this led to other artists/musicians reaching out for guidance or input?

durner.j, Instagram

“It has a lot, and vice versa; I’ll reach out to somebody I know is wise in the ways of mental health. You can learn a lot. The more I speak with people, the more people speak with me, the more tools I have. I know moments when I’m triggered or when things are starting to go sideways. I’m a lot more aware of myself than I used to be. Because nine times out of 10, it’s too late; you’re already in a stomp, or you’re depressed, or you’re having a panic attack, whatever the case may be. It’s also happened with fans.”

What was your favourite job during the years when you weren’t in Killswitch?

Dazz Freeman, email

“I worked a lot of shit jobs. There were moments that I did enjoy bartending and being behind a bar in New York City. But it’s equally stressful and difficult doing 16-hour shifts back-to-back, four days a week, then nonstop going out, getting pissed, then doing it all over again. It’s soul-sucking and draining, but it can be a bunch of fun as well.

The bar I worked at was a celebrity hangout, so I met the cast of Friends, [comedian] Chelsea Handler… It’s a blur! People partied hard at that place. We hosted Vogue magazine’s Christmas party one year, that was unreal.”

Alien or Predator?

Andrew Oseman, email

“Alien. Easy. The second one, with the ‘s’ on the end, that’s the best one. I love Alien, but Aliens? That’s the greatest. Predator is cool too, but even by the second film it’d really run out of legs.”

Is it true that you left KSE the first time around because you didn’t want to release My Last Serenade as a single as it was too personal, and the record company did anyway

ryan_sturdy_strongman, Instagram

“No! That’s interesting, I’ve never heard that one. I was proud of that song and that record, that was nothing to do with me leaving. It’s all just me being a head case and not being able to handle it back then. I don’t think I’d ever be capable of that weird ego rock star shit.”

This Consequence is out now via Metal Blade. Killswitch Engage tour the UK from October 8.