How to watch Bring Me The Horizon at Reading and Leeds - no matter where you are
Bring Me The Horizon's Reading Festival set will be shown on the BBC this Saturday - here's how you can catch the action... from anywhere
Date: Saturday, August 23
Time: 11.55pm BST - 6.55 ET
UK coverage - free on BBC One & BBC iPlayer
Watch iPlayer anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial.
Bring Me The Horizon will play the Reading and Leeds festival this weekend, with Oli Sykes and co. headlining the Main Stage at Reading on Saturday, August 23 and taking the top spot at Leeds on Sunday, August 24.
You'll be able to watch an hour's worth of highlights from their Saturday night set from 11.55pm on both BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.
And if you’re out of the country on your summer holiday when BMTH play, you’ll still be able to stream the event through a VPN.
How to watch in the UK
- UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer
If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch everything via the BBC iPlayer.
If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the Bring Me The Horizon show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.
How to watch from anywhere
If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss Bring Me The Horizon from the Reading Festival, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.
Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the BBC's Reading and Leeds coverage outside of the UK.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 72% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.
NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee
NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 72% off the usual price.
How to use a VPN
1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch Bring Me The Horizon from the Reading Festival, just select 'UK' from the list.
3. Turn up the volume, sit back, and relax. You're all set to watch BMTH's Saturday night set.
Have Bring Me The Horizon played Reading & Leeds before?
Bring Me The Horizon have played Reading and Leeds three times previously, with the band making their festival debut 10 years ago when they appeared on the Main Stage in 2015.
They returned in 2018 for a "secret" set on the BBC Radio 1 Stage and came back in 2022 - a performance that saw the group bring Ed Sheeran onstage to perform Bad Habits.
Speaking about their return to the festival in 2025, frontman Oli Sykes said: "We are beyond excited to be returning to Reading & Leeds for our first fully-fledged headline slot.
"We are going to bring, hands down, the greatest show of our careers. It’s going to be our only UK performance and the final European show of the NEX GEN campaign before the band take time away, so if you want to see BMTH, this truly is your only chance. Can’t wait."
Bring Me The Horizon's 2025 plans
Following their Reading and Leeds performances, the band will have a short break before returning to action at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY. That date kicks-off Bring Me The Horizon’s US tour which culminates with an appearance at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 5.
Last month the band surprise-released a new album titled Lo-files - a 23-track project with remixes of some of their best-loved songs.
Visit the Reading and Leeds site for a full list of stages and artists. You can also grab the official Reading and Leeds app on Apple iOS and Android.
* For more information, check out Louder's How To Watch Reading And Leeds 2025 main page.
Read more
- How to sleep well at a music festival: 7 proven tips from a sleep editor
- 9 camping essentials that'll make your festival more enjoyable
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.