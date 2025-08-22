How to watch Bring Me The Horizon at Reading and Leeds - no matter where you are

How to watch Bring Me The Horizon Date: Saturday, August 23

Time: 11.55pm BST - 6.55 ET

UK coverage - free on BBC One & BBC iPlayer

Watch iPlayer anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial.

Bring Me The Horizon will play the Reading and Leeds festival this weekend, with Oli Sykes and co. headlining the Main Stage at Reading on Saturday, August 23 and taking the top spot at Leeds on Sunday, August 24.

You'll be able to watch an hour's worth of highlights from their Saturday night set from 11.55pm on both BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

And if you’re out of the country on your summer holiday when BMTH play, you’ll still be able to stream the event through a VPN.

How to watch in the UK

How to watch in the UK

If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch everything via the BBC iPlayer.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the Bring Me The Horizon show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss Bring Me The Horizon from the Reading Festival, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the BBC's Reading and Leeds coverage outside of the UK.

Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 72% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 72% off the usual price.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch Bring Me The Horizon from the Reading Festival, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn up the volume, sit back, and relax. You're all set to watch BMTH's Saturday night set.

Have Bring Me The Horizon played Reading & Leeds before?

Bring Me The Horizon (feat. Ed Sheeran) - Bad Habits (Reading Festival 2022) - YouTube Watch On

Bring Me The Horizon have played Reading and Leeds three times previously, with the band making their festival debut 10 years ago when they appeared on the Main Stage in 2015.

They returned in 2018 for a "secret" set on the BBC Radio 1 Stage and came back in 2022 - a performance that saw the group bring Ed Sheeran onstage to perform Bad Habits.

Speaking about their return to the festival in 2025, frontman Oli Sykes said: "We are beyond excited to be returning to Reading & Leeds for our first fully-fledged headline slot.

"We are going to bring, hands down, the greatest show of our careers. It’s going to be our only UK performance and the final European show of the NEX GEN campaign before the band take time away, so if you want to see BMTH, this truly is your only chance. Can’t wait."

Bring Me The Horizon's 2025 plans

Following their Reading and Leeds performances, the band will have a short break before returning to action at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY. That date kicks-off Bring Me The Horizon’s US tour which culminates with an appearance at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 5.

Last month the band surprise-released a new album titled Lo-files - a 23-track project with remixes of some of their best-loved songs.

The Reading and Leeds 2025 line-up poster (Image credit: Reading & Leeds)

Visit the Reading and Leeds site for a full list of stages and artists. You can also grab the official Reading and Leeds app on Apple iOS and Android.

* For more information, check out Louder's How To Watch Reading And Leeds 2025 main page.

