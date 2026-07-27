You Gotta Move fast if you want to get these limited-edition Rolling Stones x Technics wireless earbuds
Limited to just 5000 units worldwide, the Technics EAH-AZ100E1K will be gone faster than you can Shake Your Hips
The Rolling Stones and audio masters Technics have collaborated to release a new set of limited-edition True Wireless earbuds.
The EAH-AZ100E1K in-ear headphones will officially launch on August 28, but with only 5000 units available, you’ll have to be super quick to able to pre-order a pair before they’re snapped up.
The branding is on-point, with the band’s iconic lips logo used on the charging case, with the group’s name scrawled on top of the unit in red. As for the earbuds themselves, they boast a 10mm magnetic fluid driver and aluminium diaphragm which help deliver “high-quality sound full of realism and energy across a wide frequency range.”
You’ll be able to listen to 10 hours of music with ANC activated from a full charge, and they carry an IPX4 water resistance rating.
You can connect up to three Bluetooth devices to the earbuds so you won’t have to through the hassle of re-pairing them when switching between your phone, laptop etc, and you’ll be able to tweak your EQ settings when listening to the new Stones album Foreign Tongues through the Technics app.
The Rolling Stones x Technics EAH-AZ100E1K earbuds are priced at $299/£259 with limited stocks available via Technics and Amazon.
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Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
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