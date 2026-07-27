"A performance that is pulsing with rhythm, attitude, and unforgettable choreography!" An Aerosmith ballet will be staged next year

A ballet set to the music of Aerosmith will premiere in Virginia next year.

The Virginia National Ballet's production of Aerosmith will be staged at the Hylton Performing Arts Center's Merchant Hall in Manassas on May 2, 2027. It will feature music from the band's 70s heyday alongside their later, MTV-era hits.

"Get ready to experience ballet like never before," say the organisers. "Virginia National Ballet’s Aerosmith is a bold, electrifying world premiere that fuses the power of rock with the artistry of dance.

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"Set to Aerosmith’s greatest hits, this high-energy production will have audiences on the edge of their seats – in a performance that is pulsing with rhythm, attitude, and unforgettable choreography."

In addition to Aerosmith, the company will premiere Nocturne, set to the piano music of Polish composer Frédéric Chopin, and a production of Pictures At An Exhibition by Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky, which they premiered in 2024.

Tickets for Aerosmith go on sale on August 4, with adult tickets priced between $55 and $75.

The Virginia National Ballet, led by artistic director Rafik Hegab, has previously staged ballets featuring the music of Led Zeppelin, Queen, Eagles and the Beatles.

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In 2023, the UK's Birmingham Royal Ballet launched a successful production based on the music of Black Sabbath, while contemporary dance choreographer Michael Clark has staged events using the songs of The Fall, Wire, Laibach, David Bowie, Iggy Pop and Lou Reed. Porte Rogue, a Rolling Stones ballet orchestrated by Mick Jagger, premiered in New York in 2019.