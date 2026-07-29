It’s taken Rachel Bolan almost 40 years to release his debut solo album, the punky Gargoyle Of The Garden State. “Well, you know, I have a day job,” the longtime Skid Row bassist says drily.

Still, the New Jersey native has thrown himself into the solo job, singing and playing most of the instruments himself (although he does get a hand from guests such as Corey Taylor, Danko Jones, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt and Skid Row bandmates Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo and Scotti Hill).

“I moved back here after living in Atlanta for twenty-five years,” he says of his recent relocation to Jersey. “You start missing the comforts of home.”

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Why call the album Gargoyle Of The Garden State? Aren’t you being harsh on yourself? You’re not that ugly.

I was originally just gonna call it Gargoyle. A lot of people don’t know that a gargoyle actually serves a purpose [they act as waterspouts on churches – Architecture Ed]. It’s the same with bass players - most people don’t realise we serve a purpose too, until we miss a note [laughs]. Then I moved back here and I started reconnecting with friends I’ve known since I was ten years old. So I put the two things together.