ZZ Top celebrate 50th anniversary with 34-date US tour

ZZ Top have announced a 34-date tour of the US which will take place later this year.

The trio of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard have lined up the shows to celebrate their 50th anniversary, with the concerts taking place after their previously announced European tour.

ZZ Top will be joined by Cheap Trick and Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, and they’ll run through August, September and October.

Gibbons says: “It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this! We’re truly excited to be appearing across the continent this summer and fall, playing our bluesy kind of rock like we started in ’69.

“The beards, Frank's excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We're keeping it that way.”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday (April 12). Find a full list of dates below.

ZZ Top 2019 US tour

Aug 16: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA*

Aug 17: Airway Heights Northern Quest Casino Theater, WA

Aug 20: Yakima Valley SunDome, WA

Aug 21: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle, WA *

Aug 23: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA **

Aug 24: Concord Pavilion, CA **

Aug 25: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA*

Aug 27: Santa Barbara Arlington Theater, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, CA*

Aug 29: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ*

Sep 01: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO*

Sep 04: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavilion, WI*

Sep 06: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO*

Sep 07: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL*

Sep 08: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill, MI*

Sep 10: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH*

Sep 11: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA*

Sep 13: Ocean City BikeFest, MD

Sep 14: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH*

Sep 18: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA*

Sep 19: Wamtagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY*

Sep 21: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH*

Sep 22: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 05: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC*

Oct 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*

Oct 09: Charleston Volvo Cars Stadium, SC*

Oct 11: Cherokee Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center, NC*

Oct 12: Manchester Exit 111 Festival, TN

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA*

Oct 15: Augusta The James Brown Arena, GA*

Oct 16: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL*

Oct 18: Estero Hertz Arena, FL*

Oct 19: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL*

Oct 20: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL*

* with Cheap Trick

** with Lynyrd Skynyrd