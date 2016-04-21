Zoax release Roses All The Way video

Zoax have released a video for their track Roses All The Way.

The song features on their upcoming self-titled debut album – which is out on May 13 via Century Media.

Frontman Adam Carroll says: “This is one of our favourite songs that we have ever written and probably one of the most straightforward for us. The whole aim was to capture a track that everyone can jump around to from the word go.

“One of the most interesting writing ideas for us was creating a unique drum beat that is consistent throughout. The whole track is about being on the brink of being fed up and making mistakes, but always looking on the brighter side and not to dwell in the past all the time. Learn, move on, be a better person.”

Zoax previously released a video for The Bad Blood.

The band have a handful of live dates planned over the coming months, including two shows with Funeral For A Friend and an appearance at Download.

Zoax tracklist

The Bad Blood Devil Dance Roses All The Way Fly High ZuperHeroez The Wave Good Times Mirrors KSYCHIA King And Queen Alive In Sound Slàn

May 19: Brighton Volks Bar

May 20: London Forum (With Funeral For A Friend)

May 21: London Forum (With Funeral For A Friend)

June 06: London Camden Rocks

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival