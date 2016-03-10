Zoax release Bad Blood video and announce album

Zoax have released the video for their track The Bad Blood.
The song is lifted from their self-titled debut album, which is out on May 13.
Following the release of 2015 EP Is Everybody Listening, Zoax frontman Adam Carroll told TeamRock: “A debut album is one of the most important things a band can do. We’re taking baby steps because we want to release something amazing.”
The band will support Heck at their London show on March 21 before joining Funeral For A Friend on their Last Chance To Dance final tour.
Zoax tour dates 2016
Mar 21: London Borderline, UK
Mar 23: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Mar 24: Hamburg Kunst, Germany
Mar 25: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Mar 26: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Mar 28: Munchen Kranhalle, Germany
Mar 29: Munchen Kranhalle, Germany
Mar 30: Schlachtof Wiesbaden, Germany
Mar 31: Schlachtof Wiesbaden, Germany
Apr 02: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Apr 03: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Apr 05: Cardiff Y Plas, UK
Apr 06: Cardiff Y Plas, UK
Apr 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Apr 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Apr 10: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Apr 11: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Apr 13: Birmingham Institute, UK
Apr 14: Birmingham Institute, UK
May 20: London Kentish Town Forum, UK
May 21: London Kentish Town Forum, UK
Jun 04: London Camden Rocks, UK