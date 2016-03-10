Zoax release Bad Blood video and announce album

Zoax have released the video for their track The Bad Blood.

The song is lifted from their self-titled debut album, which is out on May 13.

Following the release of 2015 EP Is Everybody Listening, Zoax frontman Adam Carroll told TeamRock: “A debut album is one of the most important things a band can do. We’re taking baby steps because we want to release something amazing.”

The band will support Heck at their London show on March 21 before joining Funeral For A Friend on their Last Chance To Dance final tour.

Mar 21: London Borderline, UK

Mar 23: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Mar 24: Hamburg Kunst, Germany

Mar 25: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 26: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 28: Munchen Kranhalle, Germany

Mar 29: Munchen Kranhalle, Germany

Mar 30: Schlachtof Wiesbaden, Germany

Mar 31: Schlachtof Wiesbaden, Germany

Apr 02: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Apr 03: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Apr 05: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Apr 06: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Apr 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 10: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 11: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 13: Birmingham Institute, UK

Apr 14: Birmingham Institute, UK

May 20: London Kentish Town Forum, UK

May 21: London Kentish Town Forum, UK

Jun 04: London Camden Rocks, UK