You Me At Six to open pop-up kebab shop

You Me At Six have announced plans to open a pop-up kebab shop in London next month.

They’ve teamed up with vegan fast food connoisseurs Temple Of Seitan for the restaurant, named You Me At Shish, which will open for one night only on October 5 at Temple Goods Cafe, Hackney Downs Studios, 17 Amherst Terrace, to mark the launch of their new album VI.

Doors will open from 6pm and offer VI-themed food and cocktails, while the band will perform an acoustic set at 7pm, and DJ sets are planned into the evening.

The special night's entertainment takes place during a run of in-store signing sessions in the UK, which will be followed by a UK headline tour with Marmozets and The Xcerts.

Josh Franceschi, Max Helyer, Chris Miller, Matt Barnes and Dan Flint will celebrate their 10th anniversary at the shows by playing their debut album Take Off Your Colours in its entirety on some dates and material from VI on others.

The band said: “We can't wait to get out on the road in November and play new music from our new album VI live.

"On top of this, we know that Take Off Your Colours has played a huge part in a lot of our fans’ lives and we're looking forward to playing that through in full on the added dates!”

Find a full list of dates below along with VI pre-order details.

Last month, You Me At Six released the single IOU.

You Me At Six - VI

1. Fast Forward

2. Straight To My Head

3. Back Again

4. Miracle In The Morning

5. 3am

6. IOU

7. Pray For Me

8. Predictable

9. Danger

10. Losing You

You Me At Six UK in-store performances & signing sessions

Oct 04: New Slang at Przym, Kingston-Upon-Thames

Oct 06: London Rough Trade East (Signing)

Oct 07: Marlborough Sound Knowledge (Signing + Acoustic)

Oct 08: Birmingham HMV (Signing + Acoustic)

Oct 08: Liverpool Jacaranda (Phase One) (Signing + Acoustic)

Oct 09: Manchester HMV (Signing)

Oct 09: Preston Action (Signing + Acoustic)

Oct 10: Leeds Jumbo (Signing + Acoustic)

Oct 11: Glasgow HMV (Signing + Acoustic

You Me At Six 2018 UK tour

Nov 21: Leeds O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 23: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Nov 24: Manchester Victoria Warehouse (Playing Take Off Your) Colours

Nov 26: Newcastle O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 27: Glasgow Barrowland

Nov 28: Glasgow Barrowland (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 01: Cardiff University Great Hall

Dec 02: London O2 Academy Brixton (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 03: London O2 Academy Brixton (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 06: Bournemouth, O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 07: Sheffield O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 08: Norwich UEA (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 09: Nottingham Rock City (Playing Take Off Your Colours)