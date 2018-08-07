You Me At Six share new track IOU

You Me At Six have released a stream of their brand new track IOU.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album VI, which is set to arrive on October 5 via Underdog Records/AWAL. IOU follows a video for 3am which was released earlier this month.

The UK outfit are gearing up for a UK winter tour with Marmozets and The Xcerts, which will get underway in Leeds on November 21.

Josh Franceschi, Max Helyer, Chris Miller, Matt Barnes and Dan Flint will celebrate their 10th anniversary at the shows by playing their debut album Take Off Your Colours in its entirety on some dates and material from VI on others.

The band said: “We can't wait to get out on the road in November and play new music from our new album VI live.

"On top of this, we know that Take Off Your Colours has played a huge part in a lot of our fans’ lives and we're looking forward to playing that through in full on the added dates!”

Find a full list of dates below along with VI pre-order details.

You Me At Six - VI

1. Fast Forward

2. Straight To My Head

3. Back Again

4. Miracle In The Morning

5. 3am

6. IOU

7. Pray For Me

8. Predictable

9. Danger

10. Losing You

The release of VI comes 10 years after the band released their debut album, which the UK outfit will celebrate with a run of UK shows this winter.

You Me At Six 2018 UK tour

Nov 21: Leeds O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 23: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Nov 24: Manchester Victoria Warehouse (Playing Take Off Your) Colours

Nov 26: Newcastle O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 27: Glasgow Barrowland

Nov 28: Glasgow Barrowland (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 01: Cardiff University Great Hall

Dec 02: London O2 Academy Brixton (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 03: London O2 Academy Brixton (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 06: Bournemouth, O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 07: Sheffield O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 08: Norwich UEA (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 09: Nottingham Rock City (Playing Take Off Your Colours)