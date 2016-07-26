Yes to reissue Tales Of Topographic Oceans

Yes will reissue their 1973 double-album Tales Of Topographic Oceans on September 26.

The package, overseen by producer and Porcupine Tree mastermind Steven Wilson, will be available in 3CD/Blu-ray or 2CD/2DVD. The Blu-ray edition contains a complete alternate version of the album using live tracks and studio run-throughs and another full album, featuring sides one and three from the 2003 Rhino CD.

Both editions will also include unedited and extended version of track Dance Of The Dawn, five new single edits, updated liner notes from Sid Smith and new interviews with Jon Anderson, Alan White and Steve Howe – along with rare photos, memorabilia and expanded session notes.

The promo follows their Album Series tour, with dates scheduled throughout the summer and wrapping up in San Diego’s Humphreys venue on September 4.

The reissued Tales Of Topographic Oceans can be pre-ordered on Steven Wilson’s website.

Meanwhile, Yes drummer Alan White has been forced to take time away from the band’s current tour after undergoing urgent back surgery. He has been replaced by stand-in Jay Schellen, who’s previously played with Asia.

Their tour continues across North America.

Jul 27: Columbus Celeste Center, OH

Jul 28: Northfield Hard Rock Rocksino, OH

Jul 30: Atlantic City Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Aug 02: Lewiston Artpark Mainstage, NY

Aug 04: Lynn Auditorium, MA

Aug 05: Toyota Oakdale Theatre, NY

Aug 06: Westbury NYCB Theatre, NY

Aug 09: Staten Island St George Theatre, NY

Aug 10: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

Aug 12: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Aug 13: Morristown Mayo Performing Arts Center, NJ

Aug 14: Albany Hart Theatre, NY

Aug 16: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Aug 17: Pittsburgh Carnegie Library Music Hall, PA

Aug 19: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 21: Milwaukee Riverside Theatre, WI

Aug 24: Colorado Paramount Theatre, CO

Aug 26: Anaheim Grove, CA

Aug 27: Las Vegas Events Center, NV

Aug 28: Santa Barbara Arlington Theatre, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Aug 31: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Sep 02: Reno Silver Legacy Casino, NV

Sep 03: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, NV

Sep 04: San Diego Humphreys, CA

