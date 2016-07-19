Yes drummer Alan White in urgent back surgery

Yes drummer Alan White has been forced to take time away from the band’s current tour after undergoing urgent back surgery.
He was diagnosed with a damaged disc after seeking attention for an “intense pain” that began while they were on the road in Europe earlier this year.
During his recovery from the procedure, which took place in Seattle, Washington, he’ll be replaced by stand-in Jay Schellen, who’s previously played with Asia.
White says in a statement: “After working with European and American doctors, spinal specialists, exploring optional treatments, I’ve had no choice but to undergo surgery.
“I’m pleased to announce a very positive result from this procedure. With some rest and physical therapy, I should be back in good form and ready to rejoin the tour in the near future.
“I’m eager to be on the road with the band – but also need to ensure my recovery is complete before doing so.”
He says of Schellen: “Please welcome him to our Yes family. He’s doing a great service by stepping in last-minute, so as to not disappoint everyone.”
White says he’ll return to work “as soon as physically possible” and adds his thanks for fans for their support.
Yes’ tour continues across North America on July 25, with Billy Sherwood in place of late bassist Chris Squire. The shows include performances of their albums Drama and sides 1 and 4 of Tales From Topographic Oceans. Two of their recent UK gigs included guest appearances from former member Trevor Horn.
Steve Howe: Yes live shows offer a more ‘inventive’ experience
Tour Dates
|Monday, July 25, 2016 at 7:30PM
|American Music Theatre
|Lancaster, United States
|Wednesday, July 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Celeste Center
|Columbus, United States
|Thursday, July 28, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Hard Rock Live
|Northfield, United States
|Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Tropicana Showroom
|Atlantic City, United States
|Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Sands Bethlehem Event Center
|Bethlehem, United States
|Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 6:30PM
|Artpark Mainstage
|Lewiston, United States
|Thursday, August 4, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Lynn Auditorium
|Lynn, United States
|Friday, August 5, 2016 at 8:00PM
|TOYOTA OAKDALE THEATRE
|Wallingford, United States
|Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 8:00PM
|NYCB Theatre at Westbury
|Westbury, United States
|Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at 8:00PM
|St. George Theatre
|Staten Island, United States
|Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood, United States
|Friday, August 12, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Capitol Theatre-NY
|Port Chester, United States
|Saturday, August 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Mayo Performing Arts Center
|Morristown, United States
|Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Hart Theatre at the Egg
|Albany, United States
|Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Warner Theatre
|Washington, United States
|Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
|Sterling Heights, United States
|Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Copernicus Center
|Chicago, United States
|Sunday, August 21, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Riverside Theatre
|Milwaukee, United States
|Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Paramount Theatre-Colorado
|Denver, United States
|Friday, August 26, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Grove of Anaheim
|Anaheim, United States
|Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
|Las Vegas, United States
|Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Arlington Theatre
|Santa Barbara, United States
|Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Orpheum Theatre
|Los Angeles, United States
|Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Mountain Winery
|Saratoga, United States
|Friday, September 2, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Silver Legacy Casino
|Reno, United States
|Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|Paso Robles, United States
|Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
|San Diego, United States
