Yes tease Progeny box set

Yes have premiered a teaser for their upcoming Progeny 14-disc box set with TeamRock.

The clip features a short section from their track Roundabout and artwork by Roger Dean.

Yes recently discovered seven complete concerts in their archives, which had been taped at the end of 1972 during drummer Alan White’s first tour with Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Rick Wakeman. White had just three days to learn the set after Bill Bruford departed to join King Crimson.

The set contains every track recorded across North America during October and November of that year in Toronto, Ottawa, Durham, Greensboro, Athena, Knoxville and Uniondale. The restored audio from three months into the tour is described as “open” and “immediate” and “drops listeners right into the front row.”

Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two is packaged in a cigarette-case style box, with new artwork and refreshed band logo by Dean. It’s released on May 19 and available for pre-order now, while a highlights edition is available in double-CD and triple-vinyl formats.