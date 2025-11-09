Stanley Simmons – sons of Kiss duo Paul and Gene – announce debut single Body Down
Stanley Simmons – featuring the sons of Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons – will release their debut single Body Down next month.
Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons grew up together as their fathers took Kiss around the world and inevitably the pair grew close. They have been working on music together since at least December of last year when Paul Stanley posted a clip of the boys covering Simon & Garfunkel's folk classic The Sound of Silence.
And in February of this year, Evan revealed they were working on 10 tracks.
Now they have confirmed the debut single will be available from December 5 and it can be pre-saved now. A music video is apparently also in the works.
In a post on social media, the duo says: "It’s time. Our debut single Body Down is out December 5.
"A year ago Stanley Simmons wasn’t even the beginning of a thought in either of our heads. Now it’s pretty much all of them. We’re incredibly proud of the record we’re making and very stoked to share it with you all.
"Thank you all for taking the ride with us and thank you Rob, Kim, Joey, Jacob, Ally, Bryce, Pete, Vinnie, Harry, Kyle, Kuya, Shey, Harrison, Mister, Kate, Connor, Elena, Lindsey, and Erich for helping make this song and video come to life."
As well as his work in Stanley Simmons, Stanley Jr. fronts Amber Wild, who supported Kiss on some of their final dates, while Nick Simmons has sung with Bruce Kulick in the studio and with Wolfmother on stage.
He is also one half of the mysterious electronic duo Sym Fera.
