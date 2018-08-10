Tickets for Yes feat. ARW's Whisky A Go Go show will cost just $2

Yes feat. Anderson Rabin Wakeman will kick off their upcoming US tour with an intimate set at iconic Los Angeles venue the Whisky A Go Go later this month.

And to mark the fact that Yes played their first show at the venue in November 1971, the trio have rolled back the ticket price to just $2 each for the performance on August 26.

And, to prevent tickets changing hands for inflated prices on the secondary market, they’ll only be available at the door on the day of the show for cash only.

Jon Anderson says: “I can remember playing the Whisky as though it was yesterday. It was such an important happening for the Yes band. We were still very new to the USA, but I felt so connected to America for some reason – the stage, the setting, the atmosphere was so exciting.

“We played five nights and each night the crowds got bigger and more excited, so did we, we played our hearts out. The reaction was amazing to say the least.

“I felt at last we are making it in this wild and wonderful rock'n'roll business, and I just loved every minute. I'm sure I will feel the same when we play at the Whisky again in August 2018. Wow! Who would have believed it?”

Rick Wakeman adds: “I remember the shows so well. There was no room on the stage for my keyboards, so they put planks of wood over the door entrance and I played there. It was my very first trip to America and I loved it.”

Trevor Rabin says: “Having lived in LA for around 40 years, the Whisky is an important landmark. My native Los Angeles son has played there often. This will be my first time. It’s going to be wild. Only in LA!”

Last month, the first new music from the band appeared online during the Jonesy's Jukebox radio show, where Rabin was a guest and played the track Fragile.

Yes feat. Anderson Rabin Wakeman 2018 US tour dates

Aug 26: Los Angeles Whisky a Go Go, CA

Aug 27: San Diego Humphrey’s By The Bay, CA

Aug 29: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 31: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Sep 01: Las Vegas Westgate Resort & Casino, NV

Sep 03: Denver Levitt Pavilion, CO

Sep 05: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Sep 07: Chicago Ravinia, IL

Sep 08: Northfields Hard Rock Live, OH

Sep 09: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH