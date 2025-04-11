Bon Jovi are returning to the stage but you might need to sell a kidney to attend

Bon Jovi, who haven't toured since 2022, are plotting a return to the stage. The band are performing at a three-day event scheduled for Nashville this June, but fans will need to dig deep: the cheapest single tickets, which don't include hotel accommodation, are priced at $1,750.00.

According to the organisers, Runaway Tours, the package will include admission to an intimate private performance with Bon Jovi, a "Bon Jovi Forever Party" held at Jon Bon Jovi's JBJ's venue in Nashville, a signed photo of Jon Bon Jovi, a trip laminate and lanyard, and a "special gift".

Runaway Tours have previously organised a number of exclusive Bon Jovi events, including a storytelling evening with Jon Bon Jovi in Las Vegas in 2014, and an event in the Bahamas the following year. The company has also organised packages in conjunction with Eagles legend Don Henley and Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas.

Bon Jovi's onstage activities have been curtailed by their frontman's well-publicised voice problems, but he has made several live performances since Bon Jovi's last North American tour finished in April 2022.

In February last year, Jon Bon Jovi made a brief appearance at the MusiCares Awards Person Of The Year ceremony in Los Angeles, where he sang two songs solo, before the band reconvened for the opening night of JBJ's in June. A second JBJ's show – with the house band – followed in September.

Tickets for this year's event in Nashville go on sale on Monday, April 14 at 12pm EST.