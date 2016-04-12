Yes announce US tour

Yes have announced a 2016 US summer tour.

The run of 25 shows will kick off in Columbus, Ohio, on July 27 and wrap up on September 4 with a performance in San Diego, California.

It’s being billed as The Album Series and they’ll play sides one and four from 1973’s Tales From Topographic Oceans and 1980’s Drama, plus other selected tracks.

Guitarist Steve Howe tells BraveWords: “We are proud to present the American public with forward-looking albums from the past. Promoting Drama at Madison Square Garden on multi-nights was a career milestone in 1980, and we are especially looking forward to performing both the opening and closing sides to Topographic Oceans.”

Yes will head out on a European tour later this month where they’ll perform Drama and 1971 album Fragile. The run of dates gets underway in Glasgow on April 27.

Jul 27: Columbus Celeste Center, OH

Jul 30: Atlantic City Tropicana, NJ

Jul 31: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Aug 02: Lewiston Artpark, NY

Aug 04: Lynn Auditorium, MA

Aug 05: Walingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Aug 06: Westbury Theatre, NY

Aug 09: Staten Island St George Theatre, NY

Aug 10: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

Aug 12: Port Chester The Capitol, NY

Aug 13: Morristown Mayo Performing Arts Center, NJ

Aug 16: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Aug 17: Munhall Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall, PA

Aug 19: Sterling heights Freedom Hill Amp, MI

Aug 20: Chigago Copernicus Center, IL

Aug 21: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Aug 24: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Aug 26: Anaheim The Grove, CA

Aug 27: Las Vegas Downtown Event Center, NV

Aug 28: Santa Barbara Arlington Theatre, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles Orpheum Theater, CA

Aug 31: Saratoga The mountain Winery, CA

Sep 02: Reno Silver Legacy Casino, NV

Sep 03: Paso Robles Vina Robles Winery, CA

Sep 04: San Diego Humphrey’s, CA

Apr 27: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Apr 29: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Apr 30: Manchester Apollo, UK

May 02: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

May 03: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 04: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

May 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 07: Brighton Centre, UK

May 09: Oxford New Theatre, UK

May 10: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 13: Paris L’Olympia, France

May 14: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

May 15: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

May 17: Hamburg Mehr Theater, Germany

May 19: Frankfurst Alte Oper, Germany

May 20: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

May 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

May 23: Bonn Beethovenhalle, Germany

May 24: Stuttgart Liederhall Hegel-Saal, Germany

May 25: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

May 27: Zurich Volkhaus, Switzerland

May 28: Milan Barclays Teatro Nazionale, Italy

May 29: Padua Gran Teatro, Italy

May 31: Florence Obihall, Italy

Jun 01: Rome Teatro Olimpico, Italy