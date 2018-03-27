Yes announce 50th anniversary US tour dates

Yes have announced a summer US tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The initial run off 33 shows will kick off at the Arcada Theatre in St Charles on June 5 and wrap up with a performance at Atlanta’s Symphony Hall on July 28. A handful of further dates are expected to be announced in due course.

Guitarist Steve Howe says: “Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent. We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while.

“We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fanbase, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes.”

Drummer Alan White adds: “I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band’s rhythm section for the past 46 years – mostly in the company of my great friend Chris Squire, and latterly alongside Chris’ chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris’ pre-eminent bass and vocals.

“Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris’ importance to Yes, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of Onward to his huge memory.

“I’m so grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary in America. It has been a great ride!”

Keyboardist Geoff Downes says it’s a “privilege and honour” to be a member of the band on this landmark occasion, and adds: “It is awe-inspiring to reflect on the caliber and invention of the musicians who have forged the legacy of Yes since 1968, always pushing the boundaries.

“Playing on stage with founder member Tony Kaye to launch the 50th anniversary on this year’s Cruise to the Edge was a wonderful experience for the band and our fans, to whom we dedicate this special tour.”

The first tickets will go on sale from Friday (March 30) with some venues going live over the following days. Check the Yes website for details.

Find a full list of shows below.

Jun 05: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Jun 06: Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Jun 08: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI

Jun 10: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO

Jun 11: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Jun 13: Boise Century Link Arena, ID

Jun 14: Woodniville Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, WA

Jun 16: Bakersfield Spectrum Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 17: Anaheim City National Grove Of Anaheim, CA

Jun 19: Los Angeles Ford Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Jun 20: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Jun 22: Wendover Peppermill Concert Hall, NV

Jun 23: Laughlin E Center At Edgewater Hotel Casino, NV

Jun 24: Temecula Pechanga Resort And Casino, CA

Jun 28: Interlochen Kresge Auditorium, MI

Jun 29: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Jun 30: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Jul 02: Cincinatti PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 05: Munhall Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall, PA

Jul 06: Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak, PA

Jul 07: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Jul 10: Boston The Wilbur Theatre, MA

Jul 11: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Jul 14: Atlantic City Tropicana Casino, NJ

Jul 15: Staten Island St. George Theatre, NY

Jul 17: Peekskill Paramount Hudson Valley, NY

Jul 18: Westbury Theatre, NY

Jul 20: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jul 21: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jul 23: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Jul 26: Clearwater Capitol Theatre, FL

Jul 27: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Jul 28: Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA