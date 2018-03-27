Pink Floyd’s 1971 compilation Relics set for vinyl reissue

Pink Floyd’s compilation album Relics is to be reissued on vinyl later this year.

It was originally released in 1971 and will be arrive on heavyweight 180g vinyl on May 18.

Relics includes singles, b-sides and tracks from their first three albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, A Saucerful Of Secrets and More. It also features the then-previously unreleased Roger Waters song Biding My Time, which was recorded in July 1969.

Relics was remastered earlier this year by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman – the same trio who revisited Floyd’s 1995 live album Pulse, which will launch on the same day.

All tracks are the original stereo versions, which sit alongside the Syd Barrett-era, mono mixed singles Arnold Layne and See Emily Play.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Pink Floyd Relics tracklist

Side One

Arnold Layne Interstellar Overdrive See Emily Play Remember a Day Paint Box

Side Two