The Brand New Prog Magazine Podcast Is Here

There’s a brand new Prog Magazine podcast available which you can now download and listen to via iTunes or directly online right now.

The second Progcast sees Editor Jerry Ewing, News Editor Natasha Scharf and Lives Editor Malcolm Dome chatting about recent gigs from Gizmodrome and Anna von Hausswolff, Tony Banks’ new classical album Five, the recent HMS Prog mini cruise and answering reader’s questions.

We’ll be coming at you every fortnight, and you can find the new Progcast on iTunes, where it’s available as a free download (don’t forget to click the Subscribe button, which will then download every new episode as and when they become available!).

You can also subscribe via the Podcasts App on any iOS smartphone or tablet, (just search for “Prog Magazine Podcast”) or via any other other Podcast Manager on iOS or Android. If you want to add the podcast feed to your Podcast Manager manually, then just head here.

You can also listen online right here, right now, for free. Get involved now. And don’t forget to rate us and leave a review if you like what we’re hearing. Let’s get the Prog Magazine climbing up those podcast charts…