Wobbler tease upcoming album From Silence To Somewhere

Norwegian outfit Wobbler have released a video showcasing all the tracks from their upcoming fourth studio album From Silence To Somewhere.

It’ll launch on October 20 via Karisma Records, with the new video featuring snippets of all four tracks.

Vocalist and guitarist Andreas Wettergreen Strømman Prestmo tells Prog: “We’re very pleased to at last be able to give people a taste of the new album. It’s been a huge part of our lives for the last four-five years, and we’ve taken our time to make it our best album yet.

“As we went along with the material it became clear that we were heading into a gloomier landscape, than what was the case with 2011’s Rites At Dawn.

“It’s a tad more introspective and the themes are darker, without being sepulchral or scary for the sake of it. It feels more whole, more of everything that life has to offer.”

Prestmo is joined in the lineup by keyboardist Lars Fredrik Frøislie, bassist Kristian Karl Hultgren, drummer Martin Nordrum Kneppen and guitarist Geir Marius Bergom Halleland.

From Silence To Somewhere is now available for pre-order from the Karisma Records online store.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Main picture: Terje Skår

Wobbler From Silence To Somewhere tracklist