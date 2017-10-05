Plini confirmed for Be Prog! My Friend 2018

Organisers of the Be Prog! My Friend festival have confirmed that Plini will join next year’s lineup.

The Australian guitar virtuoso will join previously announced artists Sons Of Apollo and Pain Of Salvation at the event, which will take place at Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, on June 29-30, 2018.

Organisers say: “Plini, the Australian guitar master, is coming to Be Prog! after a recent successful headline tour to promote his album Handmade Cities.

“Despite his youth, Plini is now recognised as one Australia’s most important acts within the progressive scene. Albums like The End Of Everything and Sweet Nothings are fine examples of what this talented young musician is able to do – and his fresh and dynamic stage show will dazzle the audience at next year’s festival.”

Plini adds: “Barcelona is one of my favourite cities in the world to visit, let alone perform in, so it’s going to be an absolute treat to get to play in such a beautiful setting as a part of what will surely be an epic lineup. Can’t wait!”

Tickets for Be Prog! My Friend are on sale now via the official website – and further artists will be revealed in due course.

