With The Dead announce Euro shows

With The Dead have revealed they’ll play a string of shows in mainland Europe and the UK this year.

The doom metal band, which includes former members from Cathedral and Electric Wizard, will perform at Manchester Deaf Institute on April 10 and Birmingham’s O2 Institute 3 on April 11. They’ll be supported by stoner metal outfit Beastmaker on the UK dates.

With The Dead will also perform at three festivals – Roadburn in the Netherlands on April 15, Hellfest in France on June 18 and Revenance in Portugal on the weekend of September 18-20.

With The Dead released the video for Crown Of Burning Stars in October. The song is taken from the group’s self-titled debut album.

With The Dead tour 2016

Apr 10: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Apr 11: Birmingham Temple, UK

Apr 15: Roadburn Festival, Netherlands

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Sep 18-20: Reverence Valada, Portugal