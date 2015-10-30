Sabbath, Rammstein to headline Hellfest 2016

Black Sabbath and Rammstein have been confirmed as the headline acts for next year’s Hellfest event.

The festival will take place in Clisson, France on June 17, 18 and 19, 2016.

Over 100 other bands have also been announced, including Megadeth, Korn, Slayer, Ghost, Paradise Lost, Bring Me The Horizon, Anthrax and Tremonti.

Organisers say: “We have tested your patience these last few days and we hope you will forgive us. As you know, instead of leaking tidbits of information, drip by drip, we’d rather go for the big splash.

“We are happy to announce this first list of groups, and we are equally curious to have your feedback on this 2016 vintage.”

They confirm over 20 more artists have still to be added, while three-day passes are available again via the festival’s website. Further details including set times will be issued in due course.

Hellfest 2016 lineup so far

Abbath

Agoraphobic Nosebleed

Alea Jacta Est

All Pigs Must Die

Amon Amarth

Anthrax

Architects

Archgoat

Arthemis

Asphyx

Audrey Horne

August Burns Red

Backtrack

Black Sabbath

Bring Me The Horizon

Bullet For My Valentine

Blind Guardian

Bury Tomorrow

Behexen

Caliban

Cattle Decapitation

Converge

Cowards

Crobot

Cruachan

Dark Fortress

Dark Funeral

Deicide

Delain

Dirty Fonzy

Discharge

Disturned

Dopethrone

Down

Dragonforce

Dropkick Murphys

Dust Bolt

Earth

Empyrium

Enslaved

Entombed AD

Entrails

Fallujah

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Foreigner

Fu Manchu

Ghost

Glenn Hughes

Goatsnake

Gojira

Grand Magus

Hangman’s Chair

Halestorm

Hatebreed

Harm’s Way

Havok

Heaven Shall Burn

Heidevolk

Hegemon

Hermano

Inquisition

Insomnium

Jambinai

Joe Satriani

Kadavar

Kampfar

Katatonia

King Diamond

King Dude

Korn

Korpiklaani

Kvelertak

Kylesa

Le Bal Des Enrages

Lecherous Gaze

Les Sales Majestes

Mantar

Marduk

Mass Hysteria

Megadeth

Melvins

Monolord

Moonreich

Moonsorrow

Myrkur

Napalm Death

No One Is Innocent

Nightmare

Orphaned Land

Otargos

Over Kill

Paradise Lost

Primordial

Power Trip

Rammstein

Ratos De Porad

Refused

Rival Sons

Sacred Reich

Sadist

Saviours

Shinedown

Sick Of It All

Sixx AM

Skalmold

Slayer

Solefald

Stille Volk

Stonebirds

Stoned Jesus

Strife

Taake

Terrorizer

Testament

Thy Art Is Murder

The Amity Affliction

The Offspring

The Shrune

The Skull

The Toy Dolls

The Vision Bleak

Torche

Tremonti

Turbonegro

Turnstile

Twisted Sister

Vader

Valkyrie

Victims

Vision Of Disorder

Volbeat

Walls Of Jericho

Windhand

Winter

Witches

With The Dead

Within Temptation

Wo Fat

UK Subs