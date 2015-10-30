Sabbath, Rammstein to headline Hellfest 2016

Black Sabbath and Rammstein have been confirmed as the headline acts for next year’s Hellfest event.
The festival will take place in Clisson, France on June 17, 18 and 19, 2016.
Over 100 other bands have also been announced, including Megadeth, Korn, Slayer, Ghost, Paradise Lost, Bring Me The Horizon, Anthrax and Tremonti.
Organisers say: “We have tested your patience these last few days and we hope you will forgive us. As you know, instead of leaking tidbits of information, drip by drip, we’d rather go for the big splash.
“We are happy to announce this first list of groups, and we are equally curious to have your feedback on this 2016 vintage.”
They confirm over 20 more artists have still to be added, while three-day passes are available again via the festival’s website. Further details including set times will be issued in due course.
Hellfest 2016 lineup so far
Abbath
Agoraphobic Nosebleed
Alea Jacta Est
All Pigs Must Die
Amon Amarth
Anthrax
Architects
Archgoat
Arthemis
Asphyx
Audrey Horne
August Burns Red
Backtrack
Black Sabbath
Bring Me The Horizon
Bullet For My Valentine
Blind Guardian
Bury Tomorrow
Behexen
Caliban
Cattle Decapitation
Converge
Cowards
Crobot
Cruachan
Dark Fortress
Dark Funeral
Deicide
Delain
Dirty Fonzy
Discharge
Disturned
Dopethrone
Down
Dragonforce
Dropkick Murphys
Dust Bolt
Earth
Empyrium
Enslaved
Entombed AD
Entrails
Fallujah
Fleshgod Apocalypse
Foreigner
Fu Manchu
Ghost
Glenn Hughes
Goatsnake
Gojira
Grand Magus
Hangman’s Chair
Halestorm
Hatebreed
Harm’s Way
Havok
Heaven Shall Burn
Heidevolk
Hegemon
Hermano
Inquisition
Insomnium
Jambinai
Joe Satriani
Kadavar
Kampfar
Katatonia
King Diamond
King Dude
Korn
Korpiklaani
Kvelertak
Kylesa
Le Bal Des Enrages
Lecherous Gaze
Les Sales Majestes
Mantar
Marduk
Mass Hysteria
Megadeth
Melvins
Monolord
Moonreich
Moonsorrow
Myrkur
Napalm Death
No One Is Innocent
Nightmare
Orphaned Land
Otargos
Over Kill
Paradise Lost
Primordial
Power Trip
Rammstein
Ratos De Porad
Refused
Rival Sons
Sacred Reich
Sadist
Saviours
Shinedown
Sick Of It All
Sixx AM
Skalmold
Slayer
Solefald
Stille Volk
Stonebirds
Stoned Jesus
Strife
Taake
Terrorizer
Testament
Thy Art Is Murder
The Amity Affliction
The Offspring
The Shrune
The Skull
The Toy Dolls
The Vision Bleak
Torche
Tremonti
Turbonegro
Turnstile
Twisted Sister
Vader
Valkyrie
Victims
Vision Of Disorder
Volbeat
Walls Of Jericho
Windhand
Winter
Witches
With The Dead
Within Temptation
Wo Fat
UK Subs