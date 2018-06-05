Will Haven announce UK and European tour

Will Haven have announced six dates across the UK and Europe for October/November.

The band will play two shows in mainland Europe, followed by four dates in the UK, supported by Palm Reader.

“We are super excited to come back to not only to our second home of England but to a few of our other favourite European cities," say the band. "We can’t wait to see all of our amazing die-hard fans and play the new record for them as well as the classics. Should be a blast!”

Will Haven released their seventh album Muerte in March, and just dropped a new video for Hewed With The Brand.

“We love this new video," says guitarist Jeff Irwin. "Brian Cox did an amazing job of capturing the band live as well as tying in the new record really well. It was a fun video to shoot and a little side note it was filmed on my birthday!”

Oct 29: Amsterdam, Melkweg OZ, NE

Oct 30: Paris, Petit Bain, FR

Oct 31: Bristol, Tunnels, UK

Nov 01: Manchester, Rebellion, UK

Nov 02: Birmingham, Asylum, UK

Nov 03: London, Dome, UK