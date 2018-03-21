Listen to new Will Haven album Muerte in full

Will Haven have made a stream of their brand new album Muerte available exclusively for Metal Hammer readers.
The follow-up to 2015’s Open The Mind To Discomfort will officially be released on Friday (March 23) via Minus Head Records, but you can listen to all 11 tracks right now.
Guitarist Jeff Irwin says: “All said and done, we spent two years on this record. We had more time than ever to fine tune the music.
“We really benefited from that. We’re also more in tune with who we are. It’s the first time I walked away going, ‘There’s nothing else I could’ve done to make this better.’”
The new album also includes the track El Sol which was co-written by Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter.
Muerte is available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and album stream below, along with Will Haven’s upcoming live dates.
Will Haven Muerte tracklist
- Hewed With The Brand
- Winds Of Change
- Kinney
- The Son
- 43
- No Escape (feat. Mike Scheidt)
- Unit K
- Ladwig No. 949
- Bootstraps
- Now In the Ashes
- El Sol
Will Haven 2018 tour dates
Mar 23: Sacramento Holy Diver, CA (Album release show)
May 04: Fullerton Programme Skate & Sound, CA
May 05: San Diego Brick by Brick, CA
May 06: Hollywood The Viper Room, CA
Jun 23: Portland Star Theater, OR