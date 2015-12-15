Wilko Johnson and Joanne Shaw Taylor to tour UK

Wilko Johnson has announced a six-date UK with Joanne Shaw Taylor in support.

The shows will see the guitar icon continue his comeback from what he was told was a terminal case of cancer – from which he later recovered after a fan picked up on his misdiagnosis.

Taylor says: “I’m more than excited about going on tour with Wilko Johnson. He has had such a huge influence on all of us and I have endless admiration for the man. It’s going to be an incredible tour – bring on 2016.”

Tickets for the shows are available now via The Gig Cartel.

Johnson is the subject of a documentary about his cancer battle and eventual successful treatment. The Ecstasy Of Wilko Johnson is directed by Julien Temple and is available now on DVD.

WILKO JOHNSON & JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR 2016 UK TOUR

Apr 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 15: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 16: Manchester The Ritz

Apr 21: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 22: Leamington The Assembly

Apr 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

