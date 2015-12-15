Wilko Johnson and Joanne Shaw Taylor to tour UK

Wilko Johnson has announced a six-date UK with Joanne Shaw Taylor in support.
The shows will see the guitar icon continue his comeback from what he was told was a terminal case of cancer – from which he later recovered after a fan picked up on his misdiagnosis.
Taylor says: “I’m more than excited about going on tour with Wilko Johnson. He has had such a huge influence on all of us and I have endless admiration for the man. It’s going to be an incredible tour – bring on 2016.”
Tickets for the shows are available now via The Gig Cartel.
Johnson is the subject of a documentary about his cancer battle and eventual successful treatment. The Ecstasy Of Wilko Johnson is directed by Julien Temple and is available now on DVD.
WILKO JOHNSON & JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR 2016 UK TOUR
Apr 14: Glasgow O2 ABC
Apr 15: Newcastle O2 Academy
Apr 16: Manchester The Ritz
Apr 21: Bristol O2 Academy
Apr 22: Leamington The Assembly
Apr 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town