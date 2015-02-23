Wilko goes back to thank hospital

Wilko Johnson went back to hospital last week – to thank medics for saving his life last year.

He’d been expecting to die of pancreatic cancer until he was referred to the Adenbrooke’s establishment in Cambridge. He underwent surgery in April and in October reported he’d been given the all-clear.

Wilko tells the Cambridge News: “Adenbrooke’s, to me, is a wonderful, magical place. They saved my life. To me, everybody from the consultants to the cleaners to the nurses are heroes.”

Surgeon Emannual Huguet, who oversaw the procedure, says: “Wilko was very brave throughout – it’s wonderful to see him return to what he does brilliantly.”

Johnson’s first full-power show since what he thought was his farewell tour is a fundraiser for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust at the Junction, Cambridge, on March 6.

Trust spokesperson Jo Elliott says: “What a wonderful way of saying thank you. Tickets sold out within two days and the news has created a real buzz around the hospital and among our supporters.

“The money raised will help us continue to support a range of needs, flexibly and quickly, to help make our fantastic hospital even better.”

Wilko last year revealed how a medical expert fan had helped save his life after becoming suspicious about the nature of his tumour.