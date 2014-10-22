Wilko Johnson 'cured' of cancer

Wilko Johnson says he is "cured" of the pancreatic cancer that he was convinced would kill him.

The former Dr Feelgood guitarist, 67, had surgery to remove a 3kg tumour earlier this year. His pancreas, spleen and part of his stomach was removed during the operation.

He said before the procedure that he expected to be dead within months of being diagnosed in 2012.

Johnson was given the Icon Award at the Q Awards in London today. During his acceptance speech he said: “It was an 11-hour operation.

“This tumour weighed 3kg – that’s the size of a baby. Anyway, they got it all. They cured me.”

He also paid tribute to a cancer specialist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he was treated, the BBC reports.

After Wilko’s surgery, The Who’s Roger Daltrey said he hoped the guitarist would be well enough to make a second blues record with him.