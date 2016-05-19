Stone Free festival reveals Speak Easy Lounge

This year’s inaugural Stone Free festival will feature a Speak Easy Lounge, where spoken word performances, comedy and art will be showcased.

The TeamRock-sponsored event will take place at London’s O2 on the weekend on June 18-19 and will feature artists including Alice Cooper, Rick Wakeman, Marillion, Steve Hackett and Haken.

On the Saturday, David Quantick will interview Alice Cooper, while The Darkness will chat about their 2003 debut album Permission To Land. Jarred Christmas will MC comedy on the Saturday evening, which includes appearances from Nick Helm and John Hastings.

The Sunday features long-time Yes artist Roger Dean, who’ll take to the stage with Rick Wakeman to discuss how art and music can work together, while Michael Livesley will recreate Vivian Stanshal’s Sir Henry At Rawlinson End. Beer Writer Of The Year Pete Brown will also be on hand to offer his advice on what ales match certain music.

Festivities kick off at 12noon on both days and tickets for the festival are available via the official Stone Free website.

Stone Free Festival announces cult classic film screenings