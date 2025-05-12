Recommended reading

Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols, The Damned, Melvins, Jack White, Gorilla Biscuits among artists confirmed for new US punk rock festival

By ( Louder ) published

Some of punk and hardcore's most iconic bands will play CBGB festival in Brooklyn, New York on September 27

Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols, Dave Vanian
(Image credit: Medios y Media/Getty Images | Jim Dyson/Getty Images | Will Ireland/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols, The Damned, Melvins, Jack White, Gorilla Biscuits, Lambrini Girls, Destroy Boys and Scowl are among the artists confirmed for New York punk and hardcore all-dayer CBGB Festival.

Taking place on Saturday, September 27, at Under the Bridge Park in Brooklyn, the event - described on its website as "a festival for uplifting gourmandizers" - will be headlined by Iggy Pop and Jack White.

Other artists set to appear include New York hardcore veterans Murphy's Law and Cro-Mags, plus Marky Ramone, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, The Linda Lindas, Angel Du$t, YHWH Nailgun and Soul Glo.

The gig will be Iggy Pop’s first New York show in over a decade.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on May 16 at 10am Eastern Time, with a presale available the day prior. Details of the pre-sale are on the festival website.

CBGB Fest

(Image credit: CBGB Festival)

On the other side of the Atlantic, Iggy Pop is among the headline acts for this month's Bearded Theory festival in England.

Pop is joined as a headliner by Manic Street Preachers and Sisters of Mercy at the Derbyshire festival, which is set to take place at Catton Park from May 21-25. Other acts playing include Ash, English Teacher, Yard Act, Leftfield, Nova Twins, Du Blonde, Asian Dub Foundation and CMAT.

This will be the 16th staging of the festival: last year's headline attractions included Jane's Addiction, Orbital, Amyl and the Sniffers and Sleaford Mods.

Pop will also play a London headline show at Alexandra Palace on May 28, for what's being billed as "a special live show celebrating the influence of this true music pioneer."

Tickets for the Ally Pally show can be found here.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.