Iron Maiden offer peek inside Ed Force One

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is featured in a video that offers a peak at the interior of the band’s Ed Force One plane.

It was shot by manufacturers Boeing as pilot Dickinson offered staff a guided tour of the aircraft.

Explaining the custom graphics, uniforms and branded accessories, he admits Ed Force One is a “flying billboard” and continues: “It’s the way to cause a fuss when you arrive.”

He adds: “Honestly, it’s such a beautiful aeroplane. It allows us to do a European itinerary on an inter-continental basis. It’s our time machine, our magic carpet.”

Iron Maiden continue their The Book Of Souls World Tour until August – including a headline appearance at the Download festival this weekend.

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

