Iron Maiden offer peek inside Ed Force One

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is featured in a video that offers a peak at the interior of the band’s Ed Force One plane.
It was shot by manufacturers Boeing as pilot Dickinson offered staff a guided tour of the aircraft.
Explaining the custom graphics, uniforms and branded accessories, he admits Ed Force One is a “flying billboard” and continues: “It’s the way to cause a fuss when you arrive.”
He adds: “Honestly, it’s such a beautiful aeroplane. It allows us to do a European itinerary on an inter-continental basis. It’s our time machine, our magic carpet.”
Iron Maiden continue their The Book Of Souls World Tour until August – including a headline appearance at the Download festival this weekend.
Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls World Tour remaining dates
Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia
Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia
Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest
Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia
Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany