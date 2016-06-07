Trending

Iron Maiden offer peek inside Ed Force One

By Classic Rock  

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson describes Ed Force One plane as “flying billboard” in video shot by manufacturers Boeing

Bruce Dickinson flying Ed Force One
Dickinson in the pilot's seat

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is featured in a video that offers a peak at the interior of the band’s Ed Force One plane.

It was shot by manufacturers Boeing as pilot Dickinson offered staff a guided tour of the aircraft.

Explaining the custom graphics, uniforms and branded accessories, he admits Ed Force One is a “flying billboard” and continues: “It’s the way to cause a fuss when you arrive.”

He adds: “Honestly, it’s such a beautiful aeroplane. It allows us to do a European itinerary on an inter-continental basis. It’s our time machine, our magic carpet.”

Iron Maiden continue their The Book Of Souls World Tour until August – including a headline appearance at the Download festival this weekend.

Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls World Tour remaining dates

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia
Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia
Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest
Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia
Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

