Wildhearts ex Danny McCormack has leg amputated

Former Wildhearts bassist Danny McCormack says he hopes to be back onstage by December after having his leg amputated.

McCormack suffered an aneurysm last year and complications on the back of that have lead to his leg being amputated below the knee. His band The Main Grains are due to support The Wildhearts in December, with McCormack hoping to be involved.

He says: “Hi guys, as you all know I’ve been in hospital for some time now. Unfortunately the doctors have done everything they could, but after the aneurysm, the blood supply was compromised to my leg which has resulted in a below the knee amputation.

“I’m in physio at the moment and I’m in great spirits and look forward to seeing you all in December.”

McCormack’s long-standing drug problems were behind his sacking from The Wildhearts in the past, but he has appeared with the band on a number of occasion down the years.

The Main Grains released a video for their new track I’d Rather Be In California last week. The track is taken from their debut mini-album Don’t Believe Everything You Think.

The Wildhearts/The Main Grains UK tour 2016

Dec 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

Dec 15: Newcastle Riverside

Dec 16: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Dec 17: London O2 Forum

Dec 18: Manchester Ritz

The Wildhearts - Never Outdrunk, Never Outsung: PHUQ Live album review