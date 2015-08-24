Ginger: I'll never write another Wildhearts album

On the eve of an eight-date UK tour to celebrate the release of 20th anniversary of The Wildhearts’ second full-length album p.h.u.q., Ginger has revealed a latest rift within the group’s ranks, declaring: “It’s a fucking drama-fest and I’m done with it.”

Operational again since 2012, The Wildhearts have split up and reunited several times before during a fascinating yet erratic 26-year history. Ginger, who has previously stated a desire to cease working under the Wildhearts banner, admits to approaching the p.h.u.q. revisited tour with mixed feeling.

“Earlier this year we [The Wildhearts] had a whole recording and touring plan, or at least I did, but then something personal happened that affected some band members’ relationships, or, more to the point, mine with them,” he tells Classic Rock in an interview to be published next month. “I certainly don’t want to go into it in public but neither do I want to spend a ton of time writing with anyone I don’t feel close to.”

He adds: “If some people are dragging around what I consider negative baggage then I’m out, y’know? It’s been the story of The Wildhearts since year dot. I’m sure we’ll sort out our issues as a band, or at least live with them for the length of a tour, when face to face with our crowd again. But the fans are the ones I’m doing this tour for. And if it’s fun then we’ll probably tour once a year.

“As for writing another Wildhearts album, forget it. I wouldn’t even know what to write about. A bunch of forty to fifty year olds still unable to get along? Yeah, count me in. Sounds like a riot. Fuck that.”

Ginger is keen to place the focus on his ‘other’ group, Hey! Hello!, who will be opening for The Wildhearts and their special guests Baby Chaos (the latter are back after a 17-year-absence) on the upcoming tour.

“Hey! Hello! are the most explosive band I’ve ever played with,” he states. “I’m placing a lot of faith in them. We will record a second album in October or November, to be released next year. Let’s face it the world needs a new headline act, and now you’ve got one.”

As usual, Ginger has several projects on the go including a Mutation album with Scott Lee Andrews of Exit_International, and he recently finished writing an autobiographically flavoured book that will be available in the coming months.

“We’re also going to launch a complete game-changer in November,” he concludes mysteriously. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying too much now but I will be talking again to Classic Rock before the year’s end, that’s for sure.”

**Wildhearts Tour Dates **Sep 17: Nottingham, Rock City Sep 18: Manchester, Academy Sep 19: Newcastle, Academy Sep 20: Glasgow, ABC Sep 22: Leeds, Academy Sep 23: Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall Sep 24: Bristol, Academy Sep 25: London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire