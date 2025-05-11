Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox reveal Fripp is recovering from a recent heart attack

By ( Classic Rock ) published

King Crimson leader Robert Fripp recently underwent two heart surgeries in Italy

Toyah and Robert Fripp in their kitchen
Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have announced that Fripp is recovering from a heart attack. The pair devoted this week's regular Upbeat Moments video to a story that unfolded as Fripp prepared to fly to Italy to perform at an Orchestra Of Crafty Guitarists event at Castione della Presolana in Bergamo, Italy, last month.

Suffering from chest pains he considered to be acid reflux, the King Crimson man took the flight and arranged for a doctor to be available when he reached his destination, but was instead taken to hospital in Bergamo, where he was tested and admitted to intensive care before undergoing two bouts of emergency surgery.

"Well here's the interesting bit," says Fripp, determined to remain positive. "I was in A&E not quite knowing what was going on other than I knew they were going to do something, and an orderly came along and shaved my balls!"

"Now the dear man, I really didn't wish his job on him at that point," continues Fripp, as the couple stifle giggles. "Now this is the thing. So you're concerned with my heart, fine. What are you doing shaving my balls?"

"We're not allowed any nookie for a month," reports Toyah. "But I've inspected him all over and he's very, very shaved."

Fripp goes on to report that he was diagnosed as suffering from a trifurcated artery, and had a pair of stents inserted during the two surgeries.

A tearful Willcox then explains that very few of the medical staff spoke English, and that the language barrier caused some problems, with Fripp mistakenly removing his clothing when asked what he wanted to eat.

"They were complex moments," confirms Fripp.

The pair finish by saying that Fripp will be taking it easy for six to eight weeks, but that their Sunday Lunch videos will continue. Fripp also reports that, less than a week after his surgeries, he was able to direct the Guitar Circle show at Castione della Presolana.

"It was stunning," says Fripp. "The audience were prepped with orchestral manoeuvres and it really was a magical event for me."

Fraser Lewry
