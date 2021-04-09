White Moth Black Butterfly release captivating video for new single The Dreamer

Experimental pop proggers White Moth Black Butterfly have released a video for their brand new single The Dreamer. It's taken from the band's upcoming album The Cost Of Dreaming which we announced last week will be released through Kscope on May 28. You can watch the new video below.

“This is a song that explores both the apprehension and excitement of the birth of a dream," expalins Dan Tompkins. "The Dreamer boldly embraces regretfully introspective verses that clash with a powerfully uplifting and hopeful chorus.”

Self produced, engineered and recorded over three continents in various studios throughout the last year, The Cost Of Dreaming was written remotely. Featuring artwork from the award winning Ani Artworks (which you can view below) and for the first time procuring the vocal mixing services of an external producer in Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Skyharbor), The Cost Of Dreaming finds the band in a highly creative mood.

Fans will be able to discover a series of easter eggs within the album, providing a link between this and TesseracT’s live portals experience, demonstrating the interconnected relationships throughout the artists’ various projects.

The Cost Of Dreaming will be released on CD, black 180g vinyl LP and digitally.

