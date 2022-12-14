Welcome To Rockville announce Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera as headliners for 2023

Welcome To Rockville have announced a massive line-up of bands for their 2023 festival. The event will take place at the hallowed grounds of “The World Center of Rock,” Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, from May 18 until May 21.

Topping the bill will be Tool, Slipknot and Avenged Sevenfold, as well as the Pantera reunion. Sharing the stage with the four legendary bands will be Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Evanescence, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, Alice Cooper, The Mars Volta, Puscifer, I Prevail, Chevelle, Coheed & Cambria, Hardy and Trivium, among others.

Hosting the 12th instalment of the festival is Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin, who will orchestrate on-stage appearances as well as fan meet and greets.

Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, Danny Wimmer says: “We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome To Rockville.

“Our fans have been wanting Pantera and along with one of Avenged Sevenfold’s first live shows in five years, crowd favourite Slipknot, AND one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Tool, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the ‘The World Center of Rock.’ Can’t wait to see everyone in May!”

Daytona International Speedway President, Frank Kelleher comments: "Danny Wimmer Presents has done it yet again, producing a spectacular, anticipated lineup of legendary rock bands for the 2023 edition of Welcome To Rockville.

“The event is fast becoming a tradition here at The World Center of Entertainment, hosting 150,000 concertgoers from all over the world. It's a huge win-win for our guests and our community. We can’t wait for next May.”

Alongside the musical performances, Welcome To Rockville will host amusement rides, a giant water slide, artwork installations, partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and great food.

Unfortunately, Early Bird Passes sold out before the line-up was released, however single day and weekend passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now on the festival's website.

Check out the full line-up below: